Plum City/Elmwood gathered itself and went on a 7-0 run before earning a 50-46 victory against Frederic on Thursday night at Elmwood High School.

"(Ebensperger) is usually our spark on offense and defense," senior Connor Hinrichs said. "So when he fouled out everyone realized that we all had to be the sparks tonight."

There was a little bit of surprise and a little bit of quiet energy in the Wolves going forward after Ebensberger fouled out.

"I think there was a bit of an emotional response," head coach Chris Segerstrom said. "We were all frustrated and I think they kind of showed that there (in that run)."

You may also enjoy: Plum City/Elmwood boys basketball preview

Although deliberately, and not flashy, that's exactly what the Wolves did. They worked the ball around the perimeter and fed the post when it was available.

In the post, junior Luke Baier, who finished with 18 points, controlled the game from that point forward scoring 11 points after Ebensperger fouled out.

Baier was one of the Wolves that had to adjust after being plagued by foul trouble in the first half.

"(In the first half) we played sloppy," Segerstrom said. "We didn't adjust well to the style of play or to the way they were calling the game."

PC/E had a six possession stretch where the ball was turned over to Frederic after a whistle: three travels and three offensive fouls.

"Our guys like to attack the basket," Segerstrom said. "Sometimes they get too aggressive."

When foul trouble crept up on the Wolves, they had the ability to overcome the challenge. As Baier dealt with his foul trouble in the first half it was Hinrichs that rose to the occassion.

"He's a nice player, he can do a lot of things well and he has size," Segerstrom said.

Hinrichs, who scored four of his six points in the first half, helped the Wolves maintain an inside presence to give wings like Sam Hoyt, who finished with eight points, the opportunity to cut and slash to the basket as well as keep the defense honest so that Ebensperger and Ben Glaus could hit their three-pointers.

"With him in trouble, I just did what I had to help," Hinrichs said. "I had to play the five, which isn't too bad. We just had to do whatever it took to keep the game close before (Baier) could get back in."

The defense played a big part in maintaining a lead for Baier and company to secure in the second half.

"Before the game, we wanted to emphasize defense," Hinrichs said. "We have to get back and get set up."

The Wolves did that getting multiple contributions from multiple characters, which is a strength of the team, according to Segerstrom.

Segerstrom also quickly pointed out that this was not a clean win, in fact, he emphasized that it was a sloppy game.

"Our ability to get the win, in a game like this, is big," Segerstrom said. "They came out and they had to grind it out and they did."

AREA RESULT

SPRING VALLEY 64, BALSAM LAKE UNITY 55

The Cardinals shot the eyes out of the net on Tuesday night.

Spring Valley senior Zach Boisen made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points in the victory over the host Eagles (1-1).

Sophomore Dylan Bosshart made three 3-pointers and six free throws to finish with 15 points. Despite winning a 9-point game and having double-digit leads at certain points in the first half, head coach Rob Bosshart said it was a much closer game than the final score indicated. By the end of the first half, Unity cut the lead down to 28-24.

Unity completed the comeback and took a 40-39 lead in the second half before Spring Valley buckled down.

Dylan Bosshart hit a 3-pointer to respond immediately. The defense got a stop and the Cardinals got another 3-pointer from senior Pat Cipriano, who finished with 14 points, to make it 45-40.

"Then we were never close to giving up the lead again," Rob Bosshart said.

The size of the bigs inside gave Spring Valley trouble. Bosshart said they had two guys that went "about 6-foot-5" which created matchup problems for the Cardinals.

"They kept going to them inside and we didn't really have an answer to those two," Bosshart said.