Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Prep girls basketball: Prescott wins a low-scoring affair

    By Jalen Knuteson Today at 12:05 a.m.

    OSCEOLA -- The Cardinals felt the full-court pressure from Osceola, but their zone defense was enough to clamp down and counter the Chieftains.

    Sophomore Allie Murphy led all scorers with 12 points for Prescott (2-1, 1-1) in the 39-32 victory over the Chieftains (1-2, 1-2) in a Middle Border Conference girls basketball game at Osceola High School. 

    "We did a great job of handling their full-court press," head coach Ron Murphy said. 

    In her first start, Mackenzie Carey had nine points, all on 3-pointers.

    Junior Katie Miller had eight points, five in the second half, and 11 rebounds. 

    Osceola came into the game averaging 51 points per game.

    "Our zone defense was very good, holding them to 32 points," Murphy said. "I was very proud of our girls tonight." 

    Explore related topics:sportshigh schoolprescottCardinalsMurphymililerCareymiddle border conference
    Jalen Knuteson

    Jalen Knuteson started as a reporter in the sports department for the Pierce County Herald in October of 2016. He has spent time working for the Portage Daily Register as a freelance reporter and as a sports assistant for the Wisconsin State Journal.

    jknuteson@rivertowns.net
    Advertisement
    randomness