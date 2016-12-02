Prep girls basketball: Prescott wins a low-scoring affair

Sophomore Allie Murphy led all scorers with 12 points for Prescott (2-1, 1-1) in the 39-32 victory over the Chieftains (1-2, 1-2) in a Middle Border Conference girls basketball game at Osceola High School.

"We did a great job of handling their full-court press," head coach Ron Murphy said.

In her first start, Mackenzie Carey had nine points, all on 3-pointers.

Junior Katie Miller had eight points, five in the second half, and 11 rebounds.

Osceola came into the game averaging 51 points per game.

"Our zone defense was very good, holding them to 32 points," Murphy said. "I was very proud of our girls tonight."