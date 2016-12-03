Trap team talks shooting range hopes

The Prescott High School trap shooting team makes that trip in order to compete in what coach Chris Patraw calls “the fastest growing” and “most inclusive” sport in the state of Wisconsin. If the team had a trap range in the town of Oak Grove, it would cut down on the commute and allow more kids to get involved in the program and more kids involved in extracurricular activities, Patraw said.

One of the main draws to the sport for sophomore Joe Lubich, who is one of the shooters on the team, is that anyone can shoot.

“A lot of people can do this,” Lubich said. “Even people with disabilities can come out. Anyone can get good.”

Patraw emphasized that it was an inclusive sport that a variety of kids can take on, put in significant effort and become one of the best.

“Ian Waters’ first time shooting he scored a 6 out of 25,” Patraw said. “At the end of the season he shot a 91 out of 100.

“There’s technique involved, just like other sports. It takes a lot of skills and they’re useful skills, like focus.”

Patraw said he realizes there are legitimate concerns about the repeated sound of gunfire as expressed by neighbors surrounding the location for which the shooting range is proposed. But he said there would be more days of the year where the range would not be in use than there would be days that it is being used.

He also said that the volume of the shots is not a concern because the decibel reading is similar to a car driving by.

Patraw and Lubich both see building a shooting range in Oak Grove as an opportunity for more members of the community to try out the sport and to see why it is becoming popular.

“It’s a sport that you can play the rest of your life,” Lubich said. “You can play and keep being good at it at any age. It’s something that I know I’ll use long after high school.”

Giving the team a place to practice in Oak Grove for the five-month trap shooting season would be beneficial for kids like Lubich.

“There’s a lot of times where I get done with baseball and have to rush to Hudson because we only have a two- or three-day period of time to shoot our rounds (for competition),” Lubich said, “then by the time I get home, it’s late and I have to start homework.

“It would be so much easier for a lot of us if we could shoot in Oak Grove.”

The proposed Prescott Sportsman’s Club shooting range is on 40 acres the Prescott Sportsman’s Club bought from the City of Prescott in August 2015, adjacent to the city compost site on 620th Avenue.

The Oak Grove Town Board voted 5-0 Nov. 21 to recommend that Pierce County Land Management Committee, which will make the final decision, deny the conditional use permit (CUP) request presented by the PSC.

The Planning Commission also voted to recommend the town board deny the CUP request at its Nov. 10 meeting (which then moved on to the town board in a three-tiered process), citing the range’s incompatibility with the town’s comprehensive plan.

Town Board Chair Sarah Palodichuk said having a local range would be great for the local trap team, but felt there is too much uncertainty about additional public uses to adequately determine its effect on neighboring properties.

“The number of hours the range would be open to the public combined with the increasing popularity of trap shooting creates the potential for a noise impact that would simply be too intense to impose on other landowners,” Palodichuk said in an email Monday. “The Club expressed a willingness to accept conditions, such as not allowing other school teams to use the range for competition purposes, but possible restrictions were not discussed by the board in depth.”

The CUP request will head next to the Land Management Committee.