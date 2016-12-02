Search
    Prep boys basketball: Shots fall, Panthers earn road win

    By Herald Staff on Dec 2, 2016 at 10:47 p.m.

    BALDWIN -- Logan Benson had 14 points and 18 rebounds for the Ellsworth boys basketball team in their victory over Baldwin-Woodville on Friday night at Baldwin-Woodville High School. 

    Junior Drake Flom led Panthers (1-1, 1-1) scorers with 19 points making all five of his free throws. Flom grabbed eight boards and recorded four assists. 

    Junior Alex Motley scored 17 points making three of his four 3-pointers. Motley also grabbed seven rebounds and had four assists against the Blackhawks (0-1, 0-1).

    Ellsworth returns to action on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Pepin High School. 

