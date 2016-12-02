Prep girls basketball: Cardinals grounded by zone

The goal was to get the zone to collapse on the entry pass and then quickly pass to an open shooter, but Prescott only made two 3-pointers in the first half.

The Cardinals were only down by eight points at the half, however Prescott (2-2, 1-2) had the same problem against the zone defense Amery (2-1, 1-1) was running in the second half and were defeated, 55-38, on Friday night at Prescott High School in a Middle Border Conference girls basketball game.

"We need to reverse the ball quicker," junior Heather Furlong said about the adjustments that the Cardinals ( need to make to overcome the zone that they faced. "We also need to create more movement off of the ball, not just people who have the ball. We need more cutting and screening away from the ball, that will help everyone score more."

Shot selection was not the issue, Prescott was getting open looks. The Cardinals were able to chip away in the second half, but the Warriors' lead was consistently fluctuating between 10 points and 14 points. The Cardinals would force a turnover, or make a 3-pointer and then Amery would counter with a run of its own.

As overly simple as it may seem, the Warriors offense was more effective than Prescott on Friday.

"I thought we took pretty good shots," head coach Ron Murphy said of his offense. "We just didn't get enough ball movement and that's something that we've got to work on."

In order to effectively pull a defense out of its zone, the Cardinals needed to make the open shots when they had them.

"Once you attack, they all collapse," Furlong said. "So, once we attack there will be someone open for a short corner shot."

Other than Furlong, who had 17 points, and sophomore Allie Murphy, who had 18 points, Hope Miner was the only other player to score with a 3-pointer in the first half.

"That is tough," Ron Murphy said. "We have some kids that couldn't get anything to drop. We have to do a better job of moving without the basketball.

Prescott attempted to speed up the Warriors with a full-court press. The goal was to pressure Amery and keep the Warriors from getting a chance to set up defensively. The full-court press led to a few layups for Allie Murphy and Furlong in the second half.

"We got in a position where we had to put a lot of pressure on and they did a pretty nice job of breaking that pressure," Ron Murphy said.

At times it worked, but, like blitzing in football, it left Prescott vulnerable on the back end.

"It's hard," Murphy said. "We need to get some more things to happen inside," Murphy said. "Our biggest kid is 5-foot-7. We don't have a typical post player, so a lot teams don't have to honor that."

On nights when the shots aren't falling, the Cardinals will have to adjust to make up for the lack of size in the post.

"Tonight, really we're trying to front, front, front and get backside help," Murphy said. "(Madelyn) Granica did a nice job distributing the ball when we did get backside help, and their shots fell."

As the season goes on, Furlong is confident the Cardinals will see more shots fall and when they do?

"I feel like in mid-January, we'll be the team that no-one wants to play," she said with a smile on her face.

AREA SCORES

Baldwin-Woodville 78, Ellsworth 31