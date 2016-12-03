Search
    Ellsworth Invitational: Hosts earn victory

    By Jalen Knuteson Today at 8:12 p.m.
    ELLSWORTH -- The Panthers won the Ellsworth Invitational at Ellsworth High School on Saturday night. 

    With 255.5 points, Ellsworth finished with six first-place finishes out of the 14 weight classes. Sparta took second place in team score with 182.5 points. Spring Valley/Elmwood scored 117 points, good enough for fifth place. Prescott earned 85 points for 8th place. 

    106: 1st place, Charlie Stuhl, Ellsworth. 

    113: 1st place, Matthew Peterson, Ellsworth.

    120: 1st place, Sawyer Hamilton Ellsworth.

    126: 1st place, Mason Phillips, Eau Claire North; 2nd place, Sawyer Strom, Ellsworth. 

    132: 1st place, Sam Stuhl, Ellsworth. 

    138: 1st place, Seth Schlegel, Spring Valley/Elmwood. 

    145: 1st place, Jordan Winchel, Sparta; 3rd place, Cole Skelton, Ellsworth.

    152: 1st place, Cruze Hurlburt, Spring Valley/Elmwood.

    160: 1st place, Anders Lantz, Ellsworth.

    170: 1st place, Keaton Schaefer, Dover-Eyota (Minn.); 2nd place, Dalton George, Ellsworth.

    182: 1st place, Jacob Sigler, Ellsworth.

    195: 1st place, Ty Sanford, Prescott. 

    220: 1st place, Reed Seelhammer,Dover-Eyota (Minn.); 2nd place, Dillon Kimmen, Prescott. 

    285: 1st place, Jack Carruth, Eau Claire North; 3rd place, Mike Freund, Ellsworth.

    More coverage to come from the Pierce County Herald.

