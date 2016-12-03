Ellsworth Invitational: Hosts earn victory
ELLSWORTH -- The Panthers won the Ellsworth Invitational at Ellsworth High School on Saturday night.
With 255.5 points, Ellsworth finished with six first-place finishes out of the 14 weight classes. Sparta took second place in team score with 182.5 points. Spring Valley/Elmwood scored 117 points, good enough for fifth place. Prescott earned 85 points for 8th place.
106: 1st place, Charlie Stuhl, Ellsworth.
113: 1st place, Matthew Peterson, Ellsworth.
120: 1st place, Sawyer Hamilton Ellsworth.
126: 1st place, Mason Phillips, Eau Claire North; 2nd place, Sawyer Strom, Ellsworth.
132: 1st place, Sam Stuhl, Ellsworth.
138: 1st place, Seth Schlegel, Spring Valley/Elmwood.
145: 1st place, Jordan Winchel, Sparta; 3rd place, Cole Skelton, Ellsworth.
152: 1st place, Cruze Hurlburt, Spring Valley/Elmwood.
160: 1st place, Anders Lantz, Ellsworth.
170: 1st place, Keaton Schaefer, Dover-Eyota (Minn.); 2nd place, Dalton George, Ellsworth.
182: 1st place, Jacob Sigler, Ellsworth.
195: 1st place, Ty Sanford, Prescott.
220: 1st place, Reed Seelhammer,Dover-Eyota (Minn.); 2nd place, Dillon Kimmen, Prescott.
285: 1st place, Jack Carruth, Eau Claire North; 3rd place, Mike Freund, Ellsworth.
More coverage to come from the Pierce County Herald.