Ellsworth Invitational: Wrestlers to begin final round
ELLSWORTH -- The final round of the Ellsworth Wrestling Invitational is set to begin at Ellsworth High School.
If you can't make it, or just don't want to leave the bleachers to check the matchups next to the concessions stand, here's what you can expect.
106: Charlie Stuhl of Ellsworth will compete for 1st place and Ethan Tulip of Prescott will compete for 3rd place.
113: Matthew Peterson of Ellsworth will compete for 1st place and Carter Huppert of Ellsworth White will compete for 3rd place.
120: Sawyer Hamilton of Ellsworth will compete for 1st place and Derek Koller of Ellsworth White will compete for 3rd place.
126: Sawyer Strom of Ellsworth will compete for 1st place and Dylan Bune of Spring Valley/Elmwood will compete against Owen Matzek of Ellsworth White for 3rd place.
132: Sam Stuhl of Ellsworth will compete for 1st place and Jared Toenjes of Ellsworth White will compete for 3rd place.
138: Seth Schlegel of Spring Valley/Elmwood will compete for 1st place and Jared Lansing will compete for 3rd place.
145: Cole Skelton of Ellsworth will compete for 3rd place.
152: Cruze Hurlburt of Spring Valley/Elmwood will compete for 1st place.
160: Anders Lantz of Ellsworth will compete for 1st place.
170: Dalton George of Ellsworth will compete for 1st place.
182: Jacob Sigler of Ellsworth will compete for 1st place and Carter Merth of Spring Valley/Elmwood will compete of 3rd place.
195: Ty Sanford of Prescott will compete for 1st place and Nick Hofacker of Spring Valley/Elmwood will compete for 3rd place.
220: Dillon Kimmen of Prescott will compete for 1st place and Austin Turner of Spring Valley/Elmwood will compete for 3rd place.
285: Mike Freund of Ellsworth will compete for 3rd place.
Check PierceCountyHerald.com/sports for continuing coverage of the Ellsworth Invitational.