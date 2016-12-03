Ellsworth Invitational: Wrestlers to begin final round

106: Charlie Stuhl of Ellsworth will compete for 1st place and Ethan Tulip of Prescott will compete for 3rd place.

113: Matthew Peterson of Ellsworth will compete for 1st place and Carter Huppert of Ellsworth White will compete for 3rd place.

120: Sawyer Hamilton of Ellsworth will compete for 1st place and Derek Koller of Ellsworth White will compete for 3rd place.

126: Sawyer Strom of Ellsworth will compete for 1st place and Dylan Bune of Spring Valley/Elmwood will compete against Owen Matzek of Ellsworth White for 3rd place.

132: Sam Stuhl of Ellsworth will compete for 1st place and Jared Toenjes of Ellsworth White will compete for 3rd place.

138: Seth Schlegel of Spring Valley/Elmwood will compete for 1st place and Jared Lansing will compete for 3rd place.

145: Cole Skelton of Ellsworth will compete for 3rd place.

152: Cruze Hurlburt of Spring Valley/Elmwood will compete for 1st place.

160: Anders Lantz of Ellsworth will compete for 1st place.

170: Dalton George of Ellsworth will compete for 1st place.

182: Jacob Sigler of Ellsworth will compete for 1st place and Carter Merth of Spring Valley/Elmwood will compete of 3rd place.

195: Ty Sanford of Prescott will compete for 1st place and Nick Hofacker of Spring Valley/Elmwood will compete for 3rd place.

220: Dillon Kimmen of Prescott will compete for 1st place and Austin Turner of Spring Valley/Elmwood will compete for 3rd place.

285: Mike Freund of Ellsworth will compete for 3rd place.

Check PierceCountyHerald.com/sports for continuing coverage of the Ellsworth Invitational.