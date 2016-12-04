This year, head coach Mark Matzek is plugging in a couple of freshmen to help Ellsworth in its quest to defend the title that it won last year.

The invitational is a great measuring stick; but it’s also a tradition that the athletes are excited to be apart of.

“They’ve been coming to this tournament for 10 years and watching it, and, finally, their time has come,” head coach Mark Matzek said. “They finally get to put on that purple singlet.”

Freshmen Charlie Stuhl and Sawyer Hamilton finally got to wrestle for the Panthers’ prep wrestling team and they helped the team earn the overall team victory at the Ellsworth Invitational. The team scored 255.5 points on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Ellsworth High School.

“These kids in this program have to learn the lessons of knowing your role in a team like this,” Matzek said. “When you have a team of 45 kids and there’s only 14 varsity spots, sometimes you have to wait and battle until the time will come.

“For some kids it happens when they’re freshman. Others it’s sophomore year, and others it’s junior or senior season before it’s their turn.”

Senior Matthew Peterson waited in the wings until he was a junior for his chance to make direct contributions to varsity success. Peterson won the 113-pound weight class on Saturday for the second time and he had some advice for the freshmen claiming their first titles.

“Stick with it,” Peterson said. “Stick with the program. Don’t ever stop. During the summers: lift, work hard, all summer, all year round.”

Now that their chance is here, the freshmen are not taking it for granted.

Hamilton, who won the 120-pound class, was viewed as an upset of sorts. When he looked at the bracket he admitted he was a little intimidated to see Sparta sophomore Jon Bailey, who took fourth individually in WIAA Division 1 wrestling at 106 pounds.

They wrestled each other last year, though, when Hamilton was an eighth grader.

“I lost to him 5-1, “Hamilton said. “He ended up placing really high in Wisconsin state last year. I went out there and was confident because I had nothing to lose. He was projected to win, so I went out there and I got in a shot right away.”

The shot, according to Hamilton, was the same shot he took against Bailey last year. This time Hamilton wasn’t letting Bailey escape.

“After I took that shot, I finished it and I rode him for three and a half minutes,” Hamilton said.

Stuhl had a challenging championship match as well. He wrestled against Dover-Eyota freshman Taylor DeFrang, the No. 2 wrestler in Minnesota Class A.

Respectful of the ranking, Stuhl was a little bit nervous; but wrestling for Ellsworth was something that is long overdue.

“I have been waiting for a long time to wrestle high school,” Stuhl said. “My oldest brother, six years ago, he got to wrestle and I wanted to wrestle so bad.”

Stuhl, who won the championship in the 106-pound weight class, is the youngest of three brothers to wrestle and to do so at Ellsworth. Sam, who is a junior and won the 132-pound class on Saturday, wrestles for Ellsworth and Alex wrestled for Prescott.

The Stuhl brothers couldn’t have asked for a better start to their first campaign wrestling on the same team.

“It was great to have my brother on the same team as me and also exciting that we both shared the victory,” Sam Stuhl said.

The Stuhls were two of the six Panthers to earn championships on Saturday. Senior Matthew Peterson (113 pounds), Hamilton (120), Anders Lantz (160), and Jacob Sigler (182) were the other four Panthers to win championships.

“They were ready to go, they were sick of wrestling each other,” Matzek said. “They were like caged animals. They wanted to get out and wrestle someone else.”

Lantz was recognized as the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the Invitational.

“He beat a returning state champion,” Matzek said. “For him to put in the type of work that he put in, to beat a returning state champion in the first tournament of the year, that’s a huge boost of confidence.”

Lantz defeated Sparta senior Hayden Krain, who won the 152-pound WIAA Division 1 individual state title.

“The work that he put in is going to pay off, it is paying off,” Matzek said. “That was great for him.”

