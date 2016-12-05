Weekend update: Prep boys basketball

Chippewa Falls McDonell Central, the team that won the WIAA Division 5 state title last year, was the first of those games.

Prescott battled foul trouble to earn a 53-52 victory Saturday, Dec. 3 in a nonconference prep boys basketball game against the Macks at Johnson Fieldhouse on UW-Stout’s campus.

“We beat a very good team,” head coach Nick Johnson said. “Our kids battled and found a way to win the game.”

With senior Northern Illinois commit Owen Hamilton battling foul trouble, the Cardinals showed that they are not a one-dimensional team.

Luke Murphy and Nick Simon each scored 13 points.

“(Nick) hit a few big three’s early to start the game,” Johnson said. “He hit a big 15-foot jumper with one minute left to get us up by two points.”

Murphy, who has been thrust into an increased role with lead guard Peter Brookshaw sidelined due to injury, carried the team down the stretch scoring 10 of his 13 points in the second half.

“He came up huge and put the team on his back for a while,” said Hamilton, who finished with 17 points.

Added Johnson about Murphy: “He was huge yesterday, was the player of the game for us. He handled the ball very well and put us on his back late in the game.”

Prescott 62, New Richmond 47

Once the Cardinals settled in they had periods of time where they dominated the host Tigers.

"We played well for game number one," head coach Nick Johnson said. "A lot of things we need to work on but correctable mistakes."

There's room for error for Prescott when the Cardinals have a healthy 7-foot Owen Hamilton. Hamilton scored 24 points Tuesday, Nov. 29.

"Owen was dominant at times," Johnson said.

Murphy said the offense was more effective when it focused on running its offense through Hamilton.

"We started to feed Owen in the second half which led to easier looks," Murphy said, who was tasked with getting Hamilton involved in the post against New Richmond's 3-2 zone defense.



Murphy finished the game with 11 points including 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in the second half.

In the second half, Johnson said the defense “was the difference in the game.”

Ellsworth 70, Baldwin-Woodville 44

After the shooter’s touch eluded them on Tuesday night against Osceola, Ellsworth shot the ball well in their victory over the host Blackhawks on Friday, Dec. 2.

Benson had 14 points and 18 rebounds.

Flom led Panthers scorers with 19 points making all five of his free throws. Flom grabbed eight boards and recorded four assists.

Motley scored 17 points, making three of his four 3-pointers. Motley also grabbed seven rebounds and had four assists against the Blackhawks (0-1, 0-1).

Ellsworth returned to action on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Pepin High School.

DUNN-ST. CROIX CONFERENCEIndependence 69, Plum City/Elmwood 56

On Monday, Nov. 28, the Wolves lost to host Independence in the season opener. The Indees made nine 3-pointers to jump out to a 44-26 lead in the first half.

Wolves junior Luke Baier scored a team-high 16 points. Glaus added 12 points.

Hinrichs scored six of his nine points in the second half and Joe Baier also scored six points in the second half.

Thorp 51, Plum City/Elmwood 35

The Wolves (1-2) were defeated by Thorp Saturday, Dec. 3 at Johnson Fieldhouse on the UW-Stout campus, 51-35.

Luke Baier led the team in scoring with 11 points. Ebensperger scored seven and senior Sam Hoyt scored six points.

Spring Valley 61, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 36

The Cardinals built a 34-15 lead at halftime before earning the victory against the host Lancers in the boys basketball season opener Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Sean Borgerding led Spring Valley scorers with 15 points.

"It was a nice balance of scoring," head coach Rob Bosshart said. "Not only balance out of him, but balance out of our whole team."

The Cardinals had six players finish the game with at least eight points, which is a level of balance that Bosshart hopes becomes a trend.

"That’s is one of our objectives this year, to ease the load on Sean, Zach and Patrick, who did most of our scoring last year," Bosshart said.

Spring Valley 64, Balsam Lake Unity 55

The Cardinals shot the eyes out of the net Thursday , Dec. 1.

Spring Valley senior Zach Boisen made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points in the victory over the host Eagles (1-1).

Sophomore Dylan Bosshart made three 3-pointers and six free throws to finish with 15 points. Despite winning a nine-point game and having double-digit leads at certain points in the first half, head coach Rob Bosshart said it was a much closer game than the final score indicated.

By the end of the first half, Unity cut the lead down to 28-24.

Unity completed the comeback and took a 40-39 lead in the second half before Spring Valley buckled down.

Dylan Bosshart hit a 3-pointer to respond immediately. The defense got a stop, and the Cardinals got another 3-pointer from senior Pat Cipriano, who finished with 14 points, to make it 45-40.

"Then we were never close to giving up the lead again," Rob Bosshart said.

The size of the bigs inside gave Spring Valley trouble. Bosshart said they had two guys that were "about 6-foot-5" which created matchup problems for the Cardinals.

"They kept going to them inside, and we didn't really have an answer to those two," Bosshart said.

Stanley-Boyd 56, Spring Valley 54

The Cardinals lost in overtime Saturday, Dec. 3 against Stanley-Boyd in Johnson Fieldhouse at UW-Stout.

Spring Valley (2-1) was outscored 5-3 in overtime and defeated by the Orioles, 56-54.

“We got a last shot (to tie it) but it wasn’t a real good look,” head coach Rob Bosshart said. “They made the first free throw to go up two (points) with eight seconds left and missed the second one. We pushed the ball up the court, but they defended it pretty well, and we didn’t get a clean look.”

Senior Sean Borgerding scored 15 points and Pat Cirpiano added 14 points.