The invitational is always full of good competition, and this year was no different.

Ellsworth won the invitational with 255.5 points, but when Spring Valley/Elmwood finished in fifth place with a score of 117 points, coach Carter Turner was pleased with the effort from his team.

Spring Valley/Elmwood went to state as a team last year and has aspirations to return; Turner was not discouraged by the results of the invitational.

“I saw a lot of good things,” Turner said. “There was a lot of almost getting things. Kids are doing the right things, but they aren’t quite finishing strong enough to win.”

With time, it will come.

The experienced wrestlers had good days. Senior Seth Schlegel earned the 138-pound championship and Cruze Hurlburt won the 152-pound championship.

Schlegel said the 7-6 semifinal victory against Jared Lansing of Ellsworth was the toughest match he had.

“The kid was fast and strong,” Schlegel said. “I could tell he knew a lot about wrestling. He was really smart and stayed composed the whole time.”

Though this invitational is special and Schlegel said it’s a great indication of what you need to work on, he said it felt like business as usual.

“I felt like I wrestled the way I normally do,” Schlegel said. “I worked my stuff and didn’t let the oppositions do what they wanted to do.

“I was a little surprised at how tough the competition was this year. It’s always good and this year it was even better. The whole tournament was really tough this year.”

Hurlburt’s path to victory was full of challenges as well. Turner said he was impressed most, though, when he earned a 7-1 victory in the championship over Sparta junior Brett Von Ruden, who has qualified for state twice and won a championship at the Ellsworth Invitational last year.

The toughest bracket in the invitational, though, was the 126-pound bracket which had four individual state qualifiers. Spring Valley/Elmwood senior Dylan Bune took fourth in the bracket losing 3-1 to Ellsworth’s Sawyer Strom.

“Dylan had a really good match against Strom,” Schlegel said. “I knew that would be a tough one for him. He had a really tough day, his bracket is really good.”

Added Turner: “He was a little disappointed. ... He had a nice win against the Cadott wrestler. Dylan handled him pretty well. I was happy with his performance. He wasn’t too pumped on the bus ride home.”

Bune, who was seeded fourth in the bracket based on overall record, knows that this experience is going to help him as the season progresses.

“I feel wrestling good kids can only make you better, so I’m going to take what I learned from last Saturday and improve,” Bune said.

The lessons that Bune learned from Saturday are lessons that the whole team will be learning, according to Turner. He pointed out that the draws in the bracket for his inexperienced wrestlers made things difficult for them as they were often paired with one of the top wrestlers in each weight class.

“We have some sophomores that are getting some chances,” Turner said. “There are a lot of guys that this is their first year starting on varsity, so placing fifth was OK for that tournament.”