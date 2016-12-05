Search
    Prep girls basketball: Spring Valley bounces back; Plum City/Elmwood falls at the buzzer

    By Jalen Knuteson on Dec 5, 2016 at 10:48 p.m.

    Spring Valley only allowed three field goals in the first half against Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran.

    The result was a 32-16 lead at halftime before the Cardinals (3-1) earned a 57-50 victory over the Lancers (3-4) on Monday night at Spring Valley High School.

    "Happy for our girls to bounce back and get a victory (after losing their last game)," head coach Sean Hoolihan said. 

    Freshman Alyxis Johansen led all Cardinals with 12 points and Ally Lee added 10.

    "We are improving little by little and still have a lot to get better at but our effort has been there each night, so I am proud of the girls for that," Hoolihan said.

    Lancers junior Lauren Sotnyk led all scorers with 17 points. She scored 12 of her 17 in the second half.

    Next for Spring Valley: Thursday, Dec. 8 at Glenwood City.

    Eleva-Strum 36, Plum City/Elmwood 33

    Kylee Sabelko and Taylor Whipple each led the Wolves (2-3) with eight points against the host Cardinals (2-3). 

    Eleva-Strum got its 3-pointer of the game from Jenna Booth with 1.4 seconds remaining to earn a victory over Plum City/Elmwood. The Wolves had just tied the game at the other end before the Cardinals came down the court.

    Next for Plum City/Elmwood: Thursday, Dec. 8 vs. Mondovi.

     
    Jalen Knuteson

    Jalen Knuteson started as a reporter in the sports department for the Pierce County Herald in October of 2016. He has spent time working for the Portage Daily Register as a freelance reporter and as a sports assistant for the Wisconsin State Journal.

    jknuteson@rivertowns.net
