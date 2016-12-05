"Happy for our girls to bounce back and get a victory (after losing their last game)," head coach Sean Hoolihan said.

Freshman Alyxis Johansen led all Cardinals with 12 points and Ally Lee added 10.

"We are improving little by little and still have a lot to get better at but our effort has been there each night, so I am proud of the girls for that," Hoolihan said.

Lancers junior Lauren Sotnyk led all scorers with 17 points. She scored 12 of her 17 in the second half.

Next for Spring Valley: Thursday, Dec. 8 at Glenwood City.

Kylee Sabelko and Taylor Whipple each led the Wolves (2-3) with eight points against the host Cardinals (2-3).

Eleva-Strum got its 3-pointer of the game from Jenna Booth with 1.4 seconds remaining to earn a victory over Plum City/Elmwood. The Wolves had just tied the game at the other end before the Cardinals came down the court.

Next for Plum City/Elmwood: Thursday, Dec. 8 vs. Mondovi.