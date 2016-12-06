To earn the 195-pound championship, Sanford defeated Sparta senior Austin Zweifel, 5-3.

Sanford was the only individual to win his weight class Saturday, Dec. 3 at Ellsworth High School. The Cardinals finished in eighth place with 85 team points.

“Ty was tremendous,” head coach Jordan Poirier said. “He was a hammer on top the whole tournament. That’s quite impressive what he’s done to start this season.”

Sanford also earned a 9-0 victory Thursday, Dec. 1 against Amery 195-pounder Carl Oman.

The Cardinals lost that dual, 41-28, but Poirier saw a lot of growth from Thursday to Saturday.

“I was quite impressed by how everyone competed,” Poirier said. “I saw a big difference in two days. In two days they applied things that we worked on in the night before, and you could see them focusing on those things.”

There were no leaps and bounds of improvement for Sanford, though.

“Ty is solid fundamentally,” Poirier said. “It’s just tweaking a few things here and there as we go.”

Wrestling on Thursday helped Sanford knock off any rust and ease some nerves before starting his junior season.

“That was definitely nice to get the nerves out,” Sanford said, though he was still a little extra excited. “I was pretty excited. I did not sleep very well, I was pretty pumped up. I woke up at 6:30 a.m. and I was straight out of bed. I was ready to go.”

So far, not even a month into the season, there has been a lot of excitement for the Cardinals and first-year head coach Poirier.

So, how’s it going?

“Extremely well,” he said. “I’ve been impressed with how hard this group of kids works, that’s all I can ask.”

The brand new wrestling room in the brand new school doesn’t hurt matters.

“That wrestling room is awesome,” Poirier said. “It will be a big selling point for kids in the future.”

Poirier, in his first year teaching at Prescott, wrestled at Bloomer High School, where he was a two-time state individual qualifier, and at UW-Stevens Point, where concussions shortened his career.

He began coaching at Stevens Point his senior year in a volunteer assistant role.

Poirier wrestled in the 103 and 112 class when he was in high school and 125 for the Pointers, so, even though techniques are the same, he relies on his assistant coach to help train the heavyweights like Sanford.

“I put out a certain technique for everyone and then I have to adjust it for my bigger kids,” Poirier said. “Obviously my littler weights will be quicker and can get away with less techniques, where my bigger weights have to do it by the book.

“Otherwise guys will be able to overpower you. I’m lucky to have such a good assistant that wrestled the heavier weights so that he can take those guys under his wings.”

Even with the size advantage, Sanford considered the repercussions of wrestling his coach.

“I think it would probably be a good match, but I don’t want to push that button because I’d definitely have to run more,” Sanford said.