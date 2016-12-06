Prep wrestling: Spring Valley/Elmwood earns dual victory

Search
    By Jalen Knuteson on Dec 6, 2016 at 10:48 p.m.
    Spring Valley/Elmwood senior Seth Schlegel wrestles in the Ellsworth Invitational on Sat. Dec. 3. (Herald photo by Jalen Knuteson)

    Spring Valley/Elmwood earned a 49-27 victory over Somerset in prep boys wrestling on Tuesday night at Somerset High School.

    Dylan Bune (126 pounds), Santana Schlegel (170), and Nick Hofacker (195) each pinned their opponents in the victory.

    Bune, who was disappointed with his performance against tough competition in the Ellsworth Invitational, had a good bounce-back match pinning Tyler Hantsbarger in 1 minute and 22 seconds.

    Talking about the Ellsworth Invitational over the phone Sunday evening, head coach Carter Turner said he had no doubt that Bune, a state qualifier last year, would be fine going forward.

    “He has a good positive attitude,” Turner said. “He is a senior and he wants to do well; he works really hard.”

    Schlegel, a sophomore, pinned his opponent in 1:31, and Hofacker pinned his opponent in 1:28.

    SV/E senior Seth Schlegel, a two-time individual state qualifier, won his match by major decision, 19-8.

    “The kids that have experience looked good,” Turner said. “Their technique was sound tonight.”

    The inexperienced wrestlers took more steps forward against the Spartans, Turner said.

    “Each match they have they do a few more things right,” Turner said. “They still just need a little more aggressiveness.”

    Bune said the improvements are coming and the team is headed in the right direction.

    “The younger kids just need to improve on not getting pinned and then the rest should come with experience,” Bune said. “It’s nice to see where we are.”

    The dual against Cochrane-Fountain City originally scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 8 has been canceled. 

    Jalen Knuteson

    Jalen Knuteson started as a reporter in the sports department for the Pierce County Herald in October of 2016. He has spent time working for the Portage Daily Register as a freelance reporter and as a sports assistant for the Wisconsin State Journal.

    jknuteson@rivertowns.net
