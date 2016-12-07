Prep boys basketball: Spring Valley dominates Boyceville

Eventually, Spring Valley (3-1 overall, 1-0 DSC) took control and earned a 73-33 victory over the Bulldogs (1-3, 0-1) on Tuesday night in Dunn-St. Croix Conference boys basketball at Spring Valley High School.

“I thought we lacked more than a little bit in the first half,” head coach Rob Bosshart said. “I thought it affected our shooting and maybe we were just a half a step slow on defense.”

The second half was much different.

“At halftime the kids did a really good job of kind of regrouping and focusing,” Bosshart said. “I thought you could tell the way we shot the ball in the second half.”

In the second half, the Cardinals made eight 3-pointers.

Senior Zach Boisen had three of those 3-pointers and he gave his teammates the credit for finding him in good situations to shoot.

“I’m good at setting my feet and when my teammates see that I have my feet set and I’m open they’ll get it to me,” Boisen said.

“It was nice to see Zach get on track,” Bosshart said. “He only had one 3-pointer on Saturday against Stanley-Boyd. I thought early in the game he wasn’t as aggressive offensively.

“We talked a little bit at halftime and he came out much more aggressive in the second half. He kind of got in a rhythm and got in a groove.

“That makes us so much tougher because teams have to honor that. It opens things up.”

Dylan Bosshart, who is the strongest Cardinals perimeter defender, finished the game with 19 points.

“I got a lot of fast-break points (off of turnovers), set up by my teammates,” Bosshart said. “We just filled the lanes and we all got a lot of easy buckets (tonight) under the basket.”

Rob Bosshart was happy to see the 5-foot-11 sophomore find his shooting ability.

“He’s really skilled with the ball as far as being able to handle the ball,” Rob Bosshart said, “to see him kind of find his shooting rhythm a little bit was nice because it makes us more of a threat offensively.”

With senior Pat Cipriano battling foul trouble, Dylan Bosshart’s contributions were helpful.

In the second half, Cipriano relieved any frustration he may have had over his bout with foul trouble on the rim.

Following a steal, the 6-foot-3 forward pulled away from all the Bulldogs, elevated, and flushed.

“When I saw him cradle the ball, I knew he was going up for the dunk, it was a great moment for the team,” Boisen said.

Added Bosshart: “I was really happy to see it go in. It was a good boost for him and the team.

“I was looking for my chance. I can’t really dunk, but maybe with the adrenaline I would have been able to. I was looking for my chance after his.”

When asked about the play, coach Bosshart had a specific favorite part of the play.

“He got a steal, that was the best part of the play,” Bosshart said. “He did a really nice job defensively, he got a steal and then was able to pull away from the defenders on the way to the basket.

“It was nice to see him go strong to the basket and finish, whether he dunks it or not.”

Plum City/Elmwood 48, Glenwood City 40

Anthony Ebensberger had 17 rebounds for the Wolves (2-2, 1-0) in their victory over the host Hilltoppers (0-2, 0-1).

MIDDLE BORDER CONFERENCE

Pepin/Alma 63, Ellsworth 57

Sophomore Logan Benson had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers (1-3) in their loss to the host Eagles (3-0) in non-conference play.

Senior Joe Kannel had seven points and 10 rebounds.

Junior Drake Flom had 13 points and was 3 of 10 from 3-point range.

Ellsworth shot 37 percent from the field and 26 percent on 3-pointers.