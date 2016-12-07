Katie Miller led Prescott scorers with 11 points and Mackenzie Carey added nine.

New Richmond 58, Ellsworth 39

Sophomore Emma Swanson scored 13 points for the Panthers (0-3, 0-3) in their loss against the host Tigers (3-0, 3-0).

"Our girls put up a competitive fight all night which is what we ask for each day," Janke said.

Ellsworth had the lead cut to 12 points in the second half but couldn't get any closer.

"New Richmond shot the ball quite well all night," Janke said. "That allowed them to build their lead and never allowed us to get within striking distance."

Freshman Kaitlyn Nugent added eight points and junior Caitlyn Dahl had six.

"We learned some things that we need to do for improved play as the calendar year closes out, though," Janke said.