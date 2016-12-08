It was a night where head coach Mark Matzek wanted to mix some kids in and get them varsity experience. Two of those kids were Logan Peterson and Alex Matzek. Both were defeated, but Mark Matzek was happy with what he saw.

“Some of our younger guys were able to get their first varsity experience which is very important for their growth,” Matzek said. “Both had leads but ended up losing their matches.

“As a staff we were proud of their effort and they will both learn from this experience immensely.”

Their contributions on a Thursday night before the team travels to Eau Claire to take part in the Eau Claire North Invitational are valuable for the success of the Panthers at that invitational.

“Kids right now are a little banged up, some kids were help out tonight just to heal up,” senior Anders Lantz said. “Overall, we did what we expected to do and kids got after it.”

Lantz earned a major decision victory in the 160-pound weight class.

“I expected it would go into the third period, and that’s what I train for,” Lantz said. “I better condition myself than anyone, that’s my one thing that I can depend on. I may not be the most technical wrestler but I do have a gas tank.”

Lantz was one of the upperclassmen that earned victories.

“Our upperclassmen did what they were supposed to do getting falls and major decisions,” Matzek said.

-- Return to PierceCountyHerald.com for complete Ellsworth wrestling coverage tomorrow afternoon as complete results were not yet available when this story was originally published.

Somerset 39, Prescott 9

Cardinals 138-pounder Cody Atherton earned a 14-10 decision victory over Jared Grahovac and Andrew Shelstad pinned his opponent in the 170-pound weight class in 3 minutes and 15 seconds, but the Spartans defeated Prescott, 39-9.

Ethan Tulip, who usually wrestles the 106-pound class, held his own wrestling at 113 pounds, but was pinned in 5:38.