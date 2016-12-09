The Wolves (2-3, 1-1) trailed by 10 points at the half and trailed by as many as 18 points in the second half, but they clawed their way back making it an eight-point game with 2 minutes and 31 seconds left against the Buffaloes (2-3, 1-1).

“These girls hustle, they don’t give up,” head coach Mike Birtzer said. “They play their backsides off and that’s what I look at. We did start getting the ball moving up and down the court and we applied pressure, that’s how we need to play the ball game.”

It just took too long to get to a point where the Wolves could make up ground against Mondovi.

“We needed to work the ball inside,” Birtzer said. “When we did in the second half that started to help us.”

Junior Lexi Diesing, who scored 11 points, said she agreed that the team needed to get out of the gates faster.

“We need to come out right away and be strong,” Diesing said. “We have to realize that we can’t save it until the end.”

Diesing and Birtzer agreed that the post needed to be used more for the Wolves to have success.

“We need to be loud in the post (calling for the ball),” Diesing said.

Another part of the solution is looking for opportunities in the post as the team runs its Swing offense.

“We’re just used to passing quickly (along the perimeter), but we need to relax, calm down, and handle the ball,” Diesing said.

During the comeback, Plum City/Elmwood was taking advantage of turnovers as well as its height advantage to get some easy baskets and an impressive reverse layup from Ellie Funk to make the score 48-40 with 2:31 left.

“There were a lot of positives in the comeback, but we need to be able to finish,” Birtzer said. “Earlier in the game we needed to finish those shots and we weren’t.”

The Wolves couldn’t complete the comeback and only made 5 of their 15 free throws in the second half.

“We missed a lot of free throws. If we work on that, we’ll easily get some wins,” Diesing said.

Hastings 68, Prescott 42

The Cardinals (2-4) trailed by 12 points at halftime and the Raiders (2-2) went on a 12-0 run in the second half to separate itself for good.

Junior Heather Furlong scored 14 points to pace Prescott.

Hastings junior Krystal Carlson, who scored 33 points on Tuesday night against Eagan, scored 22 points on Thursday night.