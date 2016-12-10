"Owen had a very nice night and, again, was dominant at times," head coach Nick Johnson said. "We came out very flat, but finished the first half on a big run."

In the run to end the first half, senior Nick Simon made three of his four 3-pointers.

"It was just one of those nights where the ball felt good in my hand and my shot felt really smooth throughout warm ups and it carried into the game," Simon said. "Obviously it helps to have a 7-footer down low to draw double and even triple teams at times to get me some wide open shots."

Hamilton, the aforementioned 7-footer, scored 20 of his 26 points in the first half. When asked about Simon's shooting performance he struggled with how he wanted to explain it.

"I'm pretty sure he's seeing the hoop a lot bigger than it is right now," Hamilton said. "He shot pretty well tonight. He's been a good threat for us this year."

Senior Sean Borgerding finished with 25 points for the Cardinals (4-1, 2-0) in their victory over the host Hilltoppers (0-3, 0-2).

Borgerding scored 14 of his 25 points in the second half. The key was effectively attacking the Glenwood City zone defense.

"My teammates did a really good job of finding the open spots in the middle of the zone and delivering good passes that allowed me to score," Borgerding said.

At the beginning of the season, head coach Rob Bosshart stressed that the team needed to find offensive balance and even out the scoring.

On Friday, freshman Aaron Borgerding and seniors Zach Boisen and Blake Klatt each scored eight points.

"Blake Klatt played really well off the bench and gave us a spark when we needed it," Bosshart said. "I was proud of the way the kids responded on a night where we didn't shoot well and had to work hard for every basket."

Spreading the wealth offensively helped the Cardinals win a physical game.

"The most important thing is that we got the win," Sean Borgerding said. "Glenwood played well and very physically. ... we kept our composure and battled on the boards which allowed us to build a comfortable lead."

Senior Anthony Ebensperger and senior Sam Hoyt each scored 12 points for the Wolves (3-2, 2-0) as they defeated the Buffaloes (3-2, 1-1).

Both seniors made four 3-pointers. All of Hoyt's came in the first half. Ebensberger made one in the second half.

Junior Luke Baier led the Wolves in scoring with 13 points with four buckets in the first half and five free throws in the second half.

Senior Connor Hinrichs added 10 points and Ben Glaus had eight.