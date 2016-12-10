The Cardinals took four out of their five duals on Saturday to win Pool C of the Dells Duals Wrestling Tournament.

Spring Valley/Elmwood lost its first bout, 36-35, to Kimberly, a school with an enrollment around 1,500 students. The Cardinals won the rest earning a 54-21 win over Wautoma/Wild Rose, a 42-33 win over Kewaskum, a 47-28 win over Cumberland, and a 37-33 win over Laconia.

Cruze Hurlburt won the 160-pound weight class in all five bouts. He pinned four opponents and earned a forfeit in the fifth bout. His fastest pin came in 26 seconds against Kewaskum.

Seth Schlegel also won all five of his matches at 138 pounds. Two of his wins came in ultimate tie breakers.

For complete results, visit TrackWrestling.com. Spring Valley/Elmwood competed in Pool C, or the White Division.