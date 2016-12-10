Prep wrestling: Two weekends, two Ellsworth championships

EAU CLAIRE -- Two Saturdays in a row, the Panthers will go to sleep champions of another weekend invitational.

Last Saturday Ellsworth won the Ellsworth Invitational; when all was said and done in the Eau Claire North Invitational the Panthers took 1st place with a score of 491.5 points. Prescott scored 189 points, which was good enough for 13th place out of 24 teams.