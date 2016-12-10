Prep wrestling: Two weekends, two Ellsworth championships
EAU CLAIRE -- Two Saturdays in a row, the Panthers will go to sleep champions of another weekend invitational.
Last Saturday Ellsworth won the Ellsworth Invitational; when all was said and done in the Eau Claire North Invitational the Panthers took 1st place with a score of 491.5 points. Prescott scored 189 points, which was good enough for 13th place out of 24 teams.
Ellsworth had four first-place winners, including: freshman Charlie Stuhl (106 pounds), senior Matthew Peterson (113), junior Sam Stuhl (132), and senior Anders Lantz (160).
Prescott junior Ty Sanford (195) pinned three opponents on his way to winning 1st place.
Cardinals senior Dillon Kimmen took second place in the 220-pound weight class.
Panthers senior Sawyer Strom (126) and senior Mike Freund (285) each lost their respective championship matches.
Ellsworth sophomore Jared Lansing (138) and senior Cole Skelton (145) each took third place.