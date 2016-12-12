Prep girls basketball: Frankiewicz scores 27 to beat Spring Valley
HAMMOND -- St. Croix Central sophomore Claire Frankiewicz scored 27 points as the Panthers (5-1) defeated the Spring Valley (4-2) in prep girls basketball on Monday night, 59-30.
Frankiewicz made five of her seven 3-pointers in the first half.
Spring Valley junior Brianna O'Brien scored 10 points to lead the Cardinals. Freshman Sandy Bune added six points.
"Tough game," head coach Sean Hoolihan said. "Our girls played hard again, but couldn't get some key buckets to fall early."