Prep boys basketball: Panthers' early efforts squandered

Ellsworth jumped out to an 11-1 lead in the first five minutes of the game. After exchanging baskets, New Richmond narrowed the gap and then made two 3-pointers within 22 seconds of each other to take a 17-15 lead with 8 minutes and 14 seconds left in the first half.

The Tigers (1-4, 1-1) never trailed again and earned a 55-46 victory over the Panthers (2-3, 1-2) in a Middle Border Conference game at Ellsworth High School.

“Really good start,” head coach Tim Dahl said. “That’s kind of been our thing this season. This is our fifth game and we’ve had a 10-point lead in the first half every game. Every game we start with high energy.”

“Usually in sports it’s the opposite way,” sophomore Logan Benson said. “Usually you start slow and get down by so much. I just feel like they had a couple of shots and we missed, then they got the momentum.”

It was another night where the Panthers couldn’t connect from 3-point range. Ellsworth finished 1-for-11 from distance.

Junior Drake Flom led Ellsworth in scoring with 15 points.

Meanwhile, New Richmond made four 3-pointers over a 3 minute and 37 second span in the first half to take the lead and extend it.

At the other end, the Panthers struggled to get into the lane to attack the Tigers, who did a good job keeping players in front of them and contesting shots.

“I feel like we need more shot fakes,” said Benson, who finished with 17 points. “We need to try to get closer to the rim and go into the contact and stop settling for mid-range jumpers.”

In the second half, Ellsworth came out more aggressive and cut the score 41-38 after trailing by seven at halftime.

There was too much for the Panthers to overcome.

Looking at the big picture, Ellsworth had a lot to be proud of Tuesday night.

Both teams wore the same black shirt with the words “Fight on for a cure” on the front to raise awareness for Juvenile Diabetes.

Panthers sophomore Erik Lange, who lives with Type 1 diabetes, is the inspiration and driving force behind the team raising money to donate to the foundation. It was announced before the game began that the team had raised $1,600 in shirt sales and donations.

“It was a good night for that,” Dahl said. “It affects one of our own. We raised a lot of money for the Diabetes Foundation.

“I think every family has family members that are affected and we do too, so we did this.”

Lange, who is regarded as a hard worker, typically plays three halves on the night of a game: one full half on JV and two on Varsity. On top of that he still puts in more time outside of practice and games than most other teammates.

“Erik is the hardest worker I know,” said junior Alex Motley, who scored 14 points. “He’ll be in here shooting at 6:15 a.m. on game days. Even though he has it harder than us (with diabetes), he’ll pick us up when we’re having a tough day.

“He’s a great teammate and great person.”

Lange returned to play Tuesday after injuring his ankle volunteering with third graders at Hillcrest Elementary School. He was happy to see the public support of diabetes from his teammates, who he knows have his back whenever he needs them.

“It’s crazy,” Lange said. “The support I feel from everybody for me and for a couple of other diabetics at school: it’s awesome.”

The Ellsworth girls basketball team will host an identical event on Thursday night to raise more awareness and funds for donations. The game begins at 7:15 p.m.

NEW RICHMOND 55, ELLSWORTH 46

Tigers..........34 21 -- 55

Panthers......27 19 -- 46

NEW RICHMOND -- Points - Weiss 7; Hop 1; Effertz 10; Riemenschneider 3; Getschel 2; Schoepke 8; Jansen 4; Brown 9; Altena 11.

ELLSWORTH -- Points - Benson 15; Motley 14; Flom 10; Kannel 5; Ekvern-Jamme 2.

PRESCOTT 69, BALDWIN-WOODVILLE 44

Cardinals......34 35 -- 69

Blackhawks...14 30 -- 44

PRESCOTT -- Points - Hamilton 19; Murphy 14; Roosen 12; Simon 11; Nielsen 5; Tanson 4; Smith 3.