    Prescott wrestling: Cardinals pin five New Richmond wrestlers in win

    By Jalen Knuteson Today at 9:29 p.m.

    PRESCOTT -- The Cardinals earned their first dual win in the new high school.

    Prescott (1-2 overall, 1-2 MBC) earned five pins against New Richmond (1-2 overall, 1-2 MBC) as they earned a 43-30 victory in Middle Border Conference wrestling on Thursday night at Prescott High School. 

    "From top to bottom the boys wrestled with fire," head coach Jordan Poirier said. 

    At 195 pounds, Joe Schulte pinned Jake LaVenture in 5 minutes and 26 seconds. Schulte was losing throughout his match until he was able to pull off the pin. 

    Ty Sanford and Dillon Kimmen also earned pins. 

    "(They) continue to wrestle dominantly," said Poirier, who is in his first year coaching Prescott.

    Also pinning their opponents were 160-pound Ethan Luksich and 113-pounder Ethan Tuilp. Ryan Pederson sealed the victory in the 106-pound weight class with a 7-3 decision over Matt Harle. 

