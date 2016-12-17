Ellsworth wrestling: Sam Stuhl lone-champion

He said that included the WIAA state tournament should Ellsworth get there.

After winning each of its first two invitationals, the Ellsworth prep wrestling team finished in seventh place out of 34 teams in the Minnesota Christmas Tournament at the Rochester University Center on Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17.

Junior Sam Stuhl was the only Ellsworth wrestler to earn a first-place finish after he earned a 7-4 victory over Brent Jones from Shakopee (Minn). The 132-pounder pinned his first two opponents on Saturday and then earned a 24-11 major decision in the quarterfinal and a 3-2 decision in the semifinal.

Senior Anders Lantz earned fourth place after he lost in the consolation match by major decision, 13-4, to Dalton Wagner of Jackson County Central (Minn).

Senior Mike Freund (195) and freshman Charlie Stuhl (106) each finished in fifth place. Jacob Sigler, a 182-pound senior, finished in sixth.