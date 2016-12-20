Prescott opened the second half on a 10-1 run sparked by a Joe Roosen layup after a steal and fueled by a Roosen 3-pointer. With the run, the Cardinals stretched their lead to 43-27 with 14 minutes and 54 seconds left in the game. After that, with 7-footer Owen Hamilton in foul trouble, Osceola had opportunities to chip away at the lead, but the Chieftains (3-2 overall, 3-1 MBC) never mounted a legitimate threat as Prescott (5-0, 4-0) earned a 67-52 victory in Middle Border Conference boys basketball at Prescott High School on Tuesday night.

“That’s been a problem this whole year,” said Hamilton of the early nine-point lead Osceola was able to build. “We’ve been letting teams get out to a lead and then we have to come back. We need to come out and be stronger.”

Head coach Nick Johnson acknowledged that it wasn’t a perfect night, but his team did a lot of good things.

“We weathered the storm and played a great game after that (early deficit),” Johnson said.

Hamilton battled foul trouble, but when you consider the early alley-oop dunk, a second half dunk, and a three-point play where he got the hometown roll on the rim for the free throw, it’s easy to see why the Northern Illinois commit is a favorite amongst the elementary school managers on the end of the Prescott bench.

Hamilton finished with 21 points despite sitting out portions of each half.

“Our guys as a team play really well together,” Hamilton said. “Even when I’m out, guys can fill my spot. We play well as a team no matter who is on the court.”

The Cardinals got contributions from multiple players including Luke Murphy, who took over the game at certain points and scored 19 points.

“He can slow us down and get us back focused,” Johnson said. “Luke has been terrific this year.”

Coming into the season, Johnson said he was excited to see how junior point guard Petey Brookshaw would play as he considered him one of the better point guards in the state. Brookshaw remains sidelined with an injury, but the Cardinals haven’t missed a beat.

“When we found out Petey was going to be out, we were concerned because we wanted Petey to play, but honestly as a program we knew Luke was going to step into his shoes and do a great job,” Johnson said. “He’s done exactly what we want him to do as a skill player and as a leader.”

Murphy plays with a contagious confidence that helps him as a shooter and as he drives to the basket. At one point, Murphy grabbed a long rebound and without dribbling and somewhat off balance he immediately took a 3-pointer.

Murphy also showed off his handles when he quickly crossed over at the 3-point line losing his defender before euro-stepping around a post-defender at the block.

“With Petey out, I’m the next man up basically,” Murphy said.

OK, but what about the extra swagger?

“You have to have a little bit of swagger,” Murphy said. “But not too much. You don’t want to be cocky.”

“It’s really fun because he controls the court, helps people out,” said freshman Parker Nielsen who had 10 points. “He shows people with his leadership how to play.”

Murphy’s energy in the backcourt helped get others involved as the Cardinals stretched the game out to a bigger lead as all of Nielsen’s points came in the second half.

This game was a coming out party of sorts for Nielsen.

“He played really good,” Murphy said. “He stepped up big time to step up and take care of the ball.”

“In practice, Parker is so skilled, and such a good basketball player,” Johnson said. “In practice, he’s shown us flashes of greatness, but we haven’t really seen it in games yet. Today was the first time we really saw it come out with how good he can be and what he can be and how complete of a player he can be.

“With his shooting, his really good defense can get overlooked. I thought he played great.”

ELLSWORTH 67, COLFAX 48

Miss shots and you lose. Make shots and you win.

The Panthers (3-3) made plenty of shots as they defeated Colfax (2-5) on Tuesday night.

“It was a nice feeling (to see shots fall),” head coach Tim Dahl said. “We spread the ball around very well tonight.”

And that led to open shots which are always easier to knock down.

Junior Alex Motley led Ellsworth with 25 points and sophomore Logan Benson added 16 points.

“We have several boys who can be the leading scorer on any given night,” Dahl said.

Ellsworth went 5-for-11 from 3-point range and shot 53 percent overall on field goals.

“After having a could of tough games, it was nice to come out and play well,” Dahl said.