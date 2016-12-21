Ellsworth girls basketball: Panthers defeat Hope Academy

"Our girls set the tone early with some solid defense," head coach Jason Janke said. "After missing our first few shots, the girls did an outstanding job of attacking the basket and creating opportunities for each other."

Freshman Kaitlyn Nugent and junior Camryn Richards each scored 11 points.

"Considering the road trip and unfamiliar surroundings, we were pleased with the energy from our girls," Janke said. "We took advantage of every opportunity that arose on the night."

The Panthers return to action against St. Croix Falls on Thursday at Ellsworth High School.