    Prep wrestling: Pierce County wrestlers among state's best

    By Jalen Knuteson on Dec 21, 2016 at 9:33 p.m.
    Seth Schlegel wrestles in the Ellsworth Invitational. (Herald photo by Jalen Knuteson)

    The Wisconsin Wrestling website has published its weekly rankings of wrestlers and wrestling teams in the state. Ellsworth, Prescott, and Spring Valley/Elmwood all appear in the rankings.

    Ellsworth is ranked No. 1 in the Division 2 team rankings. 

    Spring Valley/Elmwood is ranked No. 9 in the Division 3 team rankings.

    Individual rankings

    Division 2

    106: 2, Charlie Stuhl, Ellsworth.

    113: 4, Matthew Peterson, Ellsworth. 

    120: 9, Hamilton Sawyer, Ellsworth. 

    126: 5, Sawyer Strom, Ellsworth. 

    132: 1, Sam Stuhl, Ellsworth.

    145: 4, Cole Skelton, Ellsworth.

    160: 4, Anders Lantz, Ellsworth. 

    170: 2, Dalton George, Ellsworth.

    182: 3, Jacob Sigler, Ellsworth. 

    220: 6, Dillon Kimmen, Prescott. 

    285: 6, Mike Freund, Ellsworth.

    Division 3

    126: 2, Dylan Bune, Spring Valley/Elmwood.

    138: 2, Seth Schlegel, Spring Valley/Elmwood.

    152: 2, Cruze Hurlburt, Spring Valley/Elmwood.

    285: Honorable mention, Dakota Elsenpeter, Spring Valley/Elmwood. 

    Complete wrestling rankings can be found on WiWrestling.com

    Jalen Knuteson

    Jalen Knuteson started as a reporter in the sports department for the Pierce County Herald in October of 2016. He has spent time working for the Portage Daily Register as a freelance reporter and as a sports assistant for the Wisconsin State Journal.

    jknuteson@rivertowns.net
