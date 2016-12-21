Prep wrestling: Pierce County wrestlers among state's best
The Wisconsin Wrestling website has published its weekly rankings of wrestlers and wrestling teams in the state. Ellsworth, Prescott, and Spring Valley/Elmwood all appear in the rankings.
Ellsworth is ranked No. 1 in the Division 2 team rankings.
Spring Valley/Elmwood is ranked No. 9 in the Division 3 team rankings.
Individual rankings
Division 2
106: 2, Charlie Stuhl, Ellsworth.
113: 4, Matthew Peterson, Ellsworth.
120: 9, Hamilton Sawyer, Ellsworth.
126: 5, Sawyer Strom, Ellsworth.
132: 1, Sam Stuhl, Ellsworth.
145: 4, Cole Skelton, Ellsworth.
160: 4, Anders Lantz, Ellsworth.
170: 2, Dalton George, Ellsworth.
182: 3, Jacob Sigler, Ellsworth.
220: 6, Dillon Kimmen, Prescott.
285: 6, Mike Freund, Ellsworth.
Division 3
126: 2, Dylan Bune, Spring Valley/Elmwood.
138: 2, Seth Schlegel, Spring Valley/Elmwood.
152: 2, Cruze Hurlburt, Spring Valley/Elmwood.
285: Honorable mention, Dakota Elsenpeter, Spring Valley/Elmwood.
Complete wrestling rankings can be found on WiWrestling.com