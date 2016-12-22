Penk banked in the free throw to complete the old-fashioned 3-point play to give Prescott a 32-25 lead. From there, Prescott led by as many as 13 points and completed a 42-32 nonconference victory over host Spring Valley in prep girls basketball on Thursday, Dec. 22.

“Allie (Murphy) made a nice pass from the back court to find Kelsey,” head coach Ron Murphy said.

Allie Murphy, a sophomore point guard, said the only reason she made the pass because the defender’s back was turned. An Aaron Rodgers move of sorts.

“I glanced up and I saw the girl had her head turned towards Kelsey so I just lofted it in towards her,” Murphy said.

For Spring Valley, that play marked the loss of momentum that they were building. Cipriano’s basket capped off a 10-4 run that Spring Valley began following a timeout at the 13:49 mark when the score was 25-15.

Penk’s basket was a microcosm of one of the things that head coach Sean Hoolihan said the team needs to improve upon.

“We need to play better team defense to win games,” Hoolihan said. “To play good team defense we need to communicate better. On that play, we didn’t communicate.”

That was Penk’s last basket of the game, she finished with 10 points.

“I think she played her best offensive game of the year,” Ron Murphy said. “She played with a lot of confidence.”

Murphy often applauds the efforts of Penk and junior Katie Miller as the team’s leaders rebounding. If Prescott can get consistent scoring contributions from them, Murphy feels like the team adds an extra dimension.

“Then we would be able to score 50 points,” he said. “If we could do that we’ll be able to win a lot of games.”

Prescott junior Heather Furlong led all scorers with 14 points in a game that looked like it might be played in the 20s with a halftime score of 13-11.

“In the first half we weren’t getting any shots to fall,” Ron Murphy said.

Furlong added: “When shots aren’t falling we need to reverse the ball more quickly and attack the basket.”

In the second half, Prescott was able to do that more readily.

Spring Valley was led by Cipriano’s eight points and Alyxis Johansen added seven points and Camryn Wegener had six.

“Our girls worked really hard and always do, it’s just a matter of putting a few skill things together,” Hoolihan said.

Prescott 13 29 -- 42

Spring Valley 11 21 -- 32

PRESCOTT -- Points - Furlong 14; Penk 10; Carey 8; Murphy 5; Rieken 4; Miller 1.

SPRING VALLEY -- Points - Cipriano 8; Johansen 7; Wegener 6; O’Brien 3; Huntress, Schreiber, Lee, Bune 2.

St. Croix Falls 66, Ellsworth 34

The Saints took the game over early to defeat the host Panthers on Thursday night.

“The Saints outrebounded us by a great deal in the first half, which was the major difference in the game,” head coach Jason Janke said.

Ellsworth freshman Kaitlyn Nugent led the Panthers with 12 points and sophomore Emma Swanson had seven.

“Nugent and Aly Reuvers played solid games for the Panthers and Swanson was strong on defense,” Janke said.

St. Croix Falls 37 29 -- 66

Ellsworth 11 23 -- 34

ST. CROIX FALLS -- Points - Kopp 13; McCurdy 12; Parks 11; Hoverman 9; Stewart 8; Stoffel 7; Petherbridge 4; Bergmann 2.

ELLSWORTH -- Points - Nugent 12; Swanson 7; Richards, Lynner 3; Van Watermeulen, Reuvers 2; Dahl 1.