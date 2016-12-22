Glaus finished with a team-high 16 points. Hoyt and junior Luke Baier each had 15 points.

"We shot the ball well from beyond the arc in the first half," head coach Chris Segerstrom said. "We stepped up and played good defensively in the second half.

"Overall, it was a great team effort."

Wolves 35 29 -- 64

Panthers 28 15 -- 43

PC/E -- Points - Glaus 16; Hoyt, L. Baier 15; Maxwell, Heit 5; Hinrichs, Ebensperger 3; Heath 2; J. Baier 1.

Gilmanton -- Points - Johnson 24; Planik 11; Rud 5; Scrum 3.