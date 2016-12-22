Plum City/Elmwood boys basketball: Glaus, Hoyt shooting clinic leads Wolves to victory
GILMANTON -- Plum City/Elmwood seniors Ben Glaus and Sam Hoyt showed off their marksmenship on Thursday night against Gilmanton.
Glaus and Hoyt each made four 3-pointers as the Wolves earned a 64-43 victory in nonconference play against the host Panthers.
Glaus finished with a team-high 16 points. Hoyt and junior Luke Baier each had 15 points.
"We shot the ball well from beyond the arc in the first half," head coach Chris Segerstrom said. "We stepped up and played good defensively in the second half.
"Overall, it was a great team effort."
Wolves 35 29 -- 64
Panthers 28 15 -- 43
PC/E -- Points - Glaus 16; Hoyt, L. Baier 15; Maxwell, Heit 5; Hinrichs, Ebensperger 3; Heath 2; J. Baier 1.
Gilmanton -- Points - Johnson 24; Planik 11; Rud 5; Scrum 3.