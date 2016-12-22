Search
    Plum City/Elmwood boys basketball: Glaus, Hoyt shooting clinic leads Wolves to victory

    By Jalen Knuteson on Dec 22, 2016 at 11:58 p.m.
    Senior Sam Hoyt shoots a 3-pointer earlier this season against Frederic. (File photo)

    GILMANTON -- Plum City/Elmwood seniors Ben Glaus and Sam Hoyt showed off their marksmenship on Thursday night against Gilmanton.

    Glaus and Hoyt each made four 3-pointers as the Wolves earned a 64-43 victory in nonconference play against the host Panthers. 

    Glaus finished with a team-high 16 points. Hoyt and junior Luke Baier each had 15 points.

    "We shot the ball well from beyond the arc in the first half," head coach Chris Segerstrom said. "We stepped up and played good defensively in the second half.

    "Overall, it was a great team effort."

    Wolves        35     29   --   64

    Panthers     28     15   --   43

    PC/E -- Points - Glaus 16; Hoyt, L. Baier 15; Maxwell, Heit 5; Hinrichs, Ebensperger 3; Heath 2; J. Baier 1. 

    Gilmanton -- Points - Johnson 24; Planik 11; Rud 5; Scrum 3. 

    Jalen Knuteson

    Jalen Knuteson started as a reporter in the sports department for the Pierce County Herald in October of 2016. He has spent time working for the Portage Daily Register as a freelance reporter and as a sports assistant for the Wisconsin State Journal.

    jknuteson@rivertowns.net
