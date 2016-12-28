Prep basketball: The Art of Passing

So, coaches and players, what is going through your mind as you’re making a pass?

“Anticipation is the most important thing for players to realize,” Spring Valley girls basketball coach Sean Hoolihan said. “It’s a matter of seeing things before they actually happen. To make a pass, you have to make the pass before the player is open.”

Prescott point guard Allie Murphy said she passes away from the defender, but also passes to where the receiver of the pass should be open, instead of where they are or where they might be open.

“I try to pass to the outside shoulder to give the receiver more room away from the defender as they receive the pass,” Murphy, a sophomore, said.

The receiver’s role in a pass is as important as anything the passer can do. A passer can only do so much to throw a receiver open. A passer can’t catch their own pass.

“No. 1, the kid receiving a pass has to give a target,” Prescott head coach Ron Murphy said. “Next, we have to set up our defenders to make sure that we have a passing lane. Then we try to have our eyes up at the right time to be ready to make that pass.”

Point guards are the most scrutinized ball handlers in the sport, which is natural because they handle the ball the most. If there is a turnover, it often comes back to the passer, which, based on probability, is most often the point guard.

“Most coaches ask a great deal from their point guard and we expect them to be accountable, because if we're any good, that player is going to have to be a sound player,” Ellsworth head coach Jason Janke said. “Part of that is being great leaders. Good leaders are accountable to a fault for their team's performance.”

A teachable moment for the Panthers came in their first game against Osceola this year. Point guard Emma Swanson was struggling to break the press in the backcourt. When she picked up her dribble she was trapped and did not have an easy outlet to pass to.

Her pass flew out of bounds and she immediately patted her chest and took responsibility.

Janke took a step onto the court and said, “No, I appreciate your accountability, but we need people to support the passer.”

Supporting the passer is a hockey phrase, it’s a soccer phrase and it’s a phrase that fits all team sports. It’s easy to play quarterback if people are running wide open all the time.

“Getting open is as big of a component as the passing,” Ron Murphy said. “That’s something we always work on, the receiver has to get themselves open because the kid passing to you can’t get you open. They can help create a passing lane, but you have to get open.”

Once a teammate is open, though, the passer needs to quickly be aware of whether or not a defender is baiting the passer into making a bad pass.

“You can’t just pass to someone who is open,” Swanson said. “You have to look to see if the defender is waiting to jump the pass, too.”

In basketball, the process of a catch is a little bit less complicated than football, but it’s still as important.

“To execute a good pass, the passer must get a ‘good reception’ from her teammate,” Janke said. “Among other things, this means ‘meet the pass.’ In other words, go to the ball, and don't wait for it to get to you since that gives the defense time to adjust or steal the ball.”

Passing really can be the difference between a win and a loss, which makes sense why coaches and players refer to cliches about taking care of the ball.

“It’s a vital part of the game,” Ron Murphy said. “To win games you have to always be getting better at it.”

Good passing is the key to beating a zone defense. Good passing is the key to getting a man-to-man defense to spread the floor.

What exactly does good passing do for an offense?

"It makes it easier because defenders are farther apart," Prescott junior Heather Furlong said. "That creates more open lane -- spacing is everything for an offense."

One way to get better at passing is through experience.

“As kids play more games, they get more creative,” Hoolihan said. “One problem is kids get tunnel vision. They play too much like robots sometimes.”

Hoolihan said that watching players that have flair and make great passes is a great way to improve passing. Hoolihan, in his first year coaching at Spring Valley, had his first “back in my day” moment of the year discussing watching Magic Johnson’s passing ability.

Janke agreed that the styles of play have changed at the NBA and college level which influences the players on his team who idolize Kobe Bryant and Steph Curry more than Chris Paul or LeBron James.

“Every generation has their college and pro players they may emulate,” Janke said. “For the players of my era, we had players like Larry Bird and Magic Johnson, whose YouTube highlights of their passing ability would still bring ‘oohs and ahhs’ from viewers.

“If you found a shooter like Reggie Miller or Kobe Bryant to be your primary idol, it's unlikely you'd want to become the great passer versus the great scorer or shooter.

“Player influences are immeasurable in a sport like basketball, because you can very literally spend so much time all by yourself developing your game.”