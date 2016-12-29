Clear Lake built a considerable advantage on the offensive boards earned a 51-48 victory over the Ellsworth prep boys basketball team in the first game of the Glenwood City Holiday Classic Tournament.

“It’s frustrating to lose a game like this because we know we were the more talented team,” Flom said.

The Warriors (5-2) wanted to play a physical game and in those games, the Panthers (3-4) struggled to rebound enough to limit second-chance opportunities for opponents.

“We knew going in rebounding would be a key,” head coach Tim Dahl said. “In the second half we gave up nine offensive rebounds. It’s hard to win when you give up that many rebounds.”

That led to seven putbacks for the Warriors.

Flom was the only Ellsworth player in double-digits, which was a result of junior Alex Motley struggling with foul trouble.

“It’s tough when you lose your most dynamic player on the offensive end,” Dahl said. “He can do things with the ball in his hands that other kids can’t.”

Motley finished with seven points and sophomore Logan Benson had nine points. Senior Mylon Anderson had five free throws in the second half.

Flom knew without Motley in the game he would need to assume the role of scorer. It’s a role that the junior is used to, but it has not been his primary role this season.

“There has been a few games where I’ve been needed to do less scoring and more rebounding and helping get other guys going,” Flom said. “In the last couple of games I (haven’t scored as much, but we’ve won.”

When the team wins, it’s easier for him to assume a role on the team that is not focused solely on scoring. He said the team has more kids that are capable of scoring and that his idea of a "good game" has changes as the expectations for the team have increased this year.

“It has forced me to come out of my comfort zone a little bit,” Flom said. “But we have so many scorers, that I’m fine doing whatever it takes for us to win.”

