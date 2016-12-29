Ellsworth girls basketball: Nelson scores 28 to beat Panthers

Nelson scored 28 points after scoring 18, 19, and 19 in her previous three games.

“She handled the ball really well,” head coach Jason Janke said. “She got into the lane and when she did that it led to good opportunities for them to score.”

To counter a dynamic guard like Nelson, Janke said the Panthers will need to be able to counter better as the season goes along.

“We need to be able to switch up our defenses a little bit more easily,” Janke said. “That’s not on the girls, we need to do a better job of coaching them to be ready to do that.”

Junior Caitlin Dahl led Ellsworth with seven points. Dahl was active in the middle of the Augusta zone working a hi-lo combination with sophomore guard Emma Swanson, who finished with five points.

Janke was able to put Swanson in the middle of the defense because sophomore Nadia Sigler.

“We knew they were guard heavy, so we decided try and match them with our guards,” Janke said. “Nadia did a nice job tonight. (She) takes the pressure off of Emma (Swanson) as a ball handler.”

As the Panthers attempt to build and improve, Janke says it’s important to get players game experience that they haven’t had yet in their careers. Sigler and fellow sophomores Olivia Lynner and Alyson Reuvers are all players that fit that description.

Reuvers scored six points Lynner added five.

“They have good potential as ball players,” Janke said. “Now it’s just a matter of getting them playing time and game experience. Practice can only do so much to help players develop. It’s important, but practice and drill work only goes so far.”

