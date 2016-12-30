Prep boys basketball: Baier emulating Happ

If Clayton packed its defense into the paint, seniors Sam Hoyt and Ben Glaus were ready to knock down 3-pointers.

Eventually, the Bears didn’t have to choose their poison as the Wolves had success with both dimensions of the offense en route to a 53-32 victory on Thursday, Dec. 29 at Clayton High School.

“It took us a while to get used to their defense,” head coach Chris Segerstrom said. “Once we settled in we loosened up and shot the ball really well.”

In the first half, Hoyt had nine -- all on 3-pointers -- of his 11 points. Glaus made two threes in the first half and finished with 13 points.

Their shooting helped open up space in the interior for Baier.

“When they are making shots, it helps take pressure off of (Baier),” Segerstrom said. “That helps because teams try to help on him and when guys are making shots, they can’t do that as much.”

Success with each facet of the offense helps the Wolves play with confidence.

“It helps (when Baier draws attention) because we are getting open shots,” Hoyt said. “But we are also helping him get better shots down low.”

“It feels good when guys are knocking down shots,” Baier said. “We all feed off of each other.”

Baier’s work along the baseline is similar in style of current Badgers sophomore Ethan Happ. Baier does much of his damage driving baseline and attacking the basket from behind the backboard.

“It’s something that we work on in practice,” Baier said. “We actually call them Ethan Happ drills.”

“Different post players have different strengths,” Segerstrom said. “Some guys are comfortable with their backs to the basket. Luke is comfortable squaring up and driving.”

At practice the post players and the guards split up for position drills and Baier said Happ is a topic of conversation. The angles that Baier uses offensively and the spin that he puts on the ball is worth comparing.

“Luke has worked really hard on his post footwork,” Segerstrom said. “He has good feet and good finesse.”

