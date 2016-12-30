"I took ( ) down with a single leg and then got on top of him," Stuhl said. "The cradle was there, so I lokck it up. Unlike my previous match, I didn't rush it and I ended up pinning him."

As a team, Ellsworth finished with 343 points in second place behind Stratford, who finished with 367.5 points. Thirty teams competed in the tournament.

Charlie Stuhl (106) and Jacob Sigler (182) each won third place. Matthew Peterson (113), Cole Skelton (145), and Anders Lantz (160) each took fourth place.

Sawyer Hamilton (120) finished in 7th place.

For Sam Stuhl, it was his third individual title of the year.

"It was nice to win the tournament," Stuhl said. "I'm not much of a guy who loves to celebrate, though."

So, it's back to work.

