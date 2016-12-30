Search
    Ellsworth wrestling: Sam Stuhl still in running for title at Bi-State

    By Jalen Knuteson Today at 5:51 p.m.

    LA CROSSE -- Ellsworth junior Sam Stuhl is the only wrestler still competing for a title at the Bi-State wrestling tournament in La Crosse. 

    As a team, Ellsworth only trails Stratford as the finals get underway and can be followed on TrackWrestling.com

    Charlie Stuhl (106), Matthew Peterson (113), Cole Skelton (145), Anders Lantz (160), and Jacob Sigler (182) will wrestle in the third place match. 

    Sawyer Hamilton (120) finished in 7th place. 

    Jalen Knuteson

    Jalen Knuteson started as a reporter in the sports department for the Pierce County Herald in October of 2016. He has spent time working for the Portage Daily Register as a freelance reporter and as a sports assistant for the Wisconsin State Journal.

    jknuteson@rivertowns.net
