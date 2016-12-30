Ellsworth wrestling: Sam Stuhl still in running for title at Bi-State
LA CROSSE -- Ellsworth junior Sam Stuhl is the only wrestler still competing for a title at the Bi-State wrestling tournament in La Crosse.
As a team, Ellsworth only trails Stratford as the finals get underway and can be followed on TrackWrestling.com
Charlie Stuhl (106), Matthew Peterson (113), Cole Skelton (145), Anders Lantz (160), and Jacob Sigler (182) will wrestle in the third place match.
Sawyer Hamilton (120) finished in 7th place.