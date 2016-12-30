Northern Badger Invitational: Cruze Hurlburt pins opponent in 20 seconds for title
RIVER FALLS -- Spring Valley/Elmwood 132-pound Cruze Hurlburt wasted no time winning the championship match.
He pinned his opponent in 20 seconds to win the second title for the Cardinals on Friday, Dec. 30 at the Northern Badger wrestling tournament. Senior Seth Schlegel (132) earned a 3-2 decision to win a title. Spring Valley/Elmwood took sixth place with 208 points.
Prescott junior Ty Sanford lost his first match of the season, an 11-4 decision, to Boyceville junior Garrett Boles in the 195-pound title match. Prescott scored 158 points to take 10th of 30 teams.
Spring Valley/Elmwood senior Seth Schlegel will compete for a title in the 132-pound weight class and Cruze Hurlburt will do the same at 145 pounds.
SVE senior Dylan Bune (126) took third place. Carter Merth (152) took fifth place.
Prescott 106-pounder Ethan Tulip took fifth and Matthew McNurlin (170) took fourth place. Dillon Kimmen took fifth place.