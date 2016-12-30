Prescott junior Ty Sanford lost his first match of the season, an 11-4 decision, to Boyceville junior Garrett Boles in the 195-pound title match. Prescott scored 158 points to take 10th of 30 teams.

Spring Valley/Elmwood senior Seth Schlegel will compete for a title in the 132-pound weight class and Cruze Hurlburt will do the same at 145 pounds.

SVE senior Dylan Bune (126) took third place. Carter Merth (152) took fifth place.

Prescott 106-pounder Ethan Tulip took fifth and Matthew McNurlin (170) took fourth place. Dillon Kimmen took fifth place.