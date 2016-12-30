The Cardinals (6-1) earned an 87-75 victory over Hastings in the Hastings Tournament on Friday, Dec. 30 at Hastings High School.

Senior Owen Hamilton scored 37 points in the win. Luke Murphy scored 17 points and Nick Simon added 15 points.

"Coming back tonight after getting beat badly last night and not playing with intensity and effort says a lot about our players," Johnson said. "Especially after being down 10 (points) at half."

Calling it a bounce back game was exactly what Hamilton said the game was.

"We played like the team we are supposed to be playing like tonight," Hamilton said. "If we would've played the way we played tonight last night it would have been a lot better game."

Farmington (Minn.) 85, Prescott 53

The Cardinals met their match.

Senior Owen Hamilton scored 16 points and senior Luke Murphy added 13 points as the Cardinals were defeated by Farmington (Minn.) on Thursday, Dec. 29.

“We got beat in every way you could get beat in a basketball game,” head coach Nick Johnson said.

The Tigers made 12 three-pointers. Farmington was led by Sam Wilson, who scored 26 points, and Myles Mendes, who scored 17 points.

Spring Valley 55, Minong Northwood 42

Spring Valley trailed by as many as seven points in the second half.

The Cardinals were able to earn a 55-42 victory over Minong Northwood on Friday, Dec. 30 at Clayton High School.

“When we were down seven in the second half our defensive intensity rose to another level,” head coach Rob Bosshart said. “We surged ahead to a 16-point lead.”

It was another balanced scoring effort for Spring Valley as Sean Borgerding led the team with 17 points, Pat Cipriano scored 11 points, and Dylan Bosshart added 9 points.

Borgerding scored 17 points despite making 1 of 8 free throws. Bosshart scored seven of his nine in the second half.

As a team, the Cardinals shot 9-for-29 from the free-throw line. The Evergreens made 15 of 27 free throws.

Spring Valley (6-1) was challenged by the style of play that the Evergreens (5-3) brought to the game.

Northwood played a physical style of play that forced the Cardinals to find another way to win.

“I was proud of the way the kids hung in and found a way to fight through some adversity,” Bosshart said. “It was a good win over a very scrappy team.”