    Ellsworth basketball: Flom's double-double leads Panthers

    By Jalen Knuteson Today at 12:26 p.m.
    GLENWOOD CITY -- Drake Flom was serious on Thursday, Dec. 29 when he said he'd have been happier scoring less than 22 points he had just scored if the team won.

    On Friday, Dec. 30, he led the Panthers in scoring with 21 points and the Ellsworth prep boys basketball team defeated Glenwood City, 78-60, at the Glenwood City Holiday Classic. 

    The junior also led the team in rebounds with 11 boards. 

    Sophomore Logan Benson scored 17 points and had seven assists. Junior Alex Motley scored 15 points and had five assists. Senior Joey Kannel had eight points.

    Erik Lange came off the bench to add eight points.

    GIRLS BASKETBALL

    The Ellsworth prep girls basketball team lost, 52-51, against Glenwood City on Friday, Dec. 30. 

    The Panthers trailed by as many as 10 points in the second half and clawed their way back to lead by eight points. 

    Fouls plagued Ellsworth though as the Hilltoppers shot 50 free throws. 

    Emma Swanson led the Panthers in scoring with 11 points -- all in the second half. Kaitlyn Nugent and Olivia Lynner each scored seven points. 

    Jalen Knuteson

    Jalen Knuteson started as a reporter in the sports department for the Pierce County Herald in October of 2016. He has spent time working for the Portage Daily Register as a freelance reporter and as a sports assistant for the Wisconsin State Journal.

    jknuteson@rivertowns.net
