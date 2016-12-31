Ellsworth basketball: Flom's double-double leads Panthers

On Friday, Dec. 30, he led the Panthers in scoring with 21 points and the Ellsworth prep boys basketball team defeated Glenwood City, 78-60, at the Glenwood City Holiday Classic.

The junior also led the team in rebounds with 11 boards.

Sophomore Logan Benson scored 17 points and had seven assists. Junior Alex Motley scored 15 points and had five assists. Senior Joey Kannel had eight points.

Erik Lange came off the bench to add eight points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

The Ellsworth prep girls basketball team lost, 52-51, against Glenwood City on Friday, Dec. 30.

The Panthers trailed by as many as 10 points in the second half and clawed their way back to lead by eight points.

Fouls plagued Ellsworth though as the Hilltoppers shot 50 free throws.

Emma Swanson led the Panthers in scoring with 11 points -- all in the second half. Kaitlyn Nugent and Olivia Lynner each scored seven points.