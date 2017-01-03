The Cardinals (6-2) had opportunities to put the Eagles (7-0) away in the second half, but they kept hanging around. That trend continued into the second half when Haake took the game over scoring 10 straight points for the Eagles at one point.

“He has the ability to take over the game single-handedly,” Spring Valley head coach Rob Bosshart said. “We knew that going in.”

It’s one thing to know how good Haake could play. It’s another thing to be ready for a high school basketball player to take advantage of every mistake that the Cardinals made in the second half.

With Spring Valley leading 42-38, Haake was inbounding the ball underneath the basket. He threw the ball off of the Cardinals defender, caught it, and was fouled as he scored the basket with 8 minutes and 21 seconds to play in the second half.

The two teams traded baskets and then Bosshart called a timeout after Alma/Pepin senior Tyler Meixner made a 3-pointer at the 5:38 mark to give the Eagles a 50-46 lead.

The Cardinals came out of the timeout and had a surge of their own with Dylan Bosshart scoring a pair of baskets to tie the game back up at 50 with 4:07 to play.

The adjustment in the timeout was to deny Haake the ball and double team him in the post.

It worked well, especially on the play that gave Bosshart, who finished with 24 points, a chance to intercept a pass from the post to the top of the key where he would drive the remained of the floor, get fouled and sink both free throws to give the Cardinals a 52-50 lead with 3:45 left.

Another Bosshart bucket gave the Cardinals a 54-50 lead.

“I thought that was going to be the turning point in the game,” coach Bosshart said. “But there again we lost our edge. We just kind of sat back and then let them come down and score.”

Once again, Haake led the charge as the Eagles came right back. Jonah Bacon made a 3-pointer to make it 54-53. Haake sank a pair of free throws to knot the game at 55 and he hit a pullup jumper from 18 feet to give the Eagles their last lead of the game with 56 seconds remaining.

“Our energy should have picked up (after we got our lead),” Dylan Bosshart said, “but it didn’t. If we’re going to pull off a win against a good team like that, we can’t be complacent.”

Senior Sean Borgerding, who finished with six points, said he respected the performance from Haake, but felt like the Cardinals should have been good enough to keep Haake from taking over.

“We weren’t good enough defensively tonight,” Borgerding said. “It was like that in the first half too. It was pretty quiet. We weren’t talking enough and we didn’t have enough energy.

“We were able to survive in the first half, but, in the second half, he’s too good of a player and they’re too good of a team to keep getting away with those things.”

Rob Bosshart agreed that a few lapses finally caught up with the Cardinals.

“I thought it was indicative of how we’ve practiced the last couple of weeks,” Bosshart said. “When you play against a team like Alma/Pepin, you don’t get away with the mistakes that we’ve been making the last couple weeks.”