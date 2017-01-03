Prep girls basketball: Martell leads Spartans past Cardinals
Senior Tori Martell scored 22 points for Somerset (6-3, 3-1) as they earned a 77-41 victory over Prescott (3-3, 1-3) in Middle Border Conference girls basketball on Tuesday night.
Heather Furlong led the Cardinals in scoring with 14 points. Allie Murphy and MacKenzie Carey each scored six points.
Balsam Lake Unity 40, Spring Valley 38
Camryn Wegener scored eight points for the Cardinals (4-5) in their loss to the host Eagles on Tuesday night.