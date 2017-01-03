Search
    Prep girls basketball: Martell leads Spartans past Cardinals

    By Jalen Knuteson on Jan 3, 2017 at 11:25 p.m.

    Senior Tori Martell scored 22 points for Somerset (6-3, 3-1) as they earned a 77-41 victory over Prescott (3-3, 1-3) in Middle Border Conference girls basketball on Tuesday night. 

    Heather Furlong led the Cardinals in scoring with 14 points. Allie Murphy and MacKenzie Carey each scored six points. 

    Balsam Lake Unity 40, Spring Valley 38

    Camryn Wegener scored eight points for the Cardinals (4-5) in their loss to the host Eagles on Tuesday night. 

    Jalen Knuteson

    Jalen Knuteson started as a reporter in the sports department for the Pierce County Herald in October of 2016. He has spent time working for the Portage Daily Register as a freelance reporter and as a sports assistant for the Wisconsin State Journal.

    jknuteson@rivertowns.net
