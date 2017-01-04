Top 10 sports stories from 2016: Nos. 10-6

Enjoy this compilation of the Top 10 storylines in the county for the year 2016.

No. 10 — Three SCVBL teams make it to WBA ‘Elite 8’

A walk-off hit by Elmwood second baseman Eric Konsela gave the Expos a 2-1 victory over the La Crosse 35ers on Sunday, Aug. 14 and a spot in the Wisconsin Baseball Association finals.

Elmwood defeated host team Rib Lake 6-1 on Friday night and La Crosse 2-1 on Sunday in the WBA semifinals. Now the Expos are one of the final eight teams left in the WBA tournament.

No. 9 — E/PC WIAA track performance highlights local track season

The Elmwood/Plum City girls’ track and field team had a day to remember at the Division 3 state track and field meet Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4 at UW-La Crosse.

EPC sophomore Kassye Todd was a contender in both of her individual distance events as well as the girls’ 3,200-meter relay also placed second with a time of 9:53.68. This gave the girls’ team a seventh place team finish out of 65 teams in Division 3, which head coach Sue Thompson said was one of the best state finishes in recent history.

No. 8 — Ellsworth junior Sam Stuhl wins first Minnesota Christmas title

Junior Sam Stuhl was the only Ellsworth wrestler to earn a first-place finish after he earned a 7-4 victory over Brent Jones from Shakopee (Minn). The 132-pounder pinned his first two opponents Saturday, Dec. 17 and then earned a 24-11 major decision in the quarterfinal and a 3-2 decision in the semifinal.

Earlier in the week, coach Mark Matzek said the Panthers were going to be wrestling in their most difficult tournament of the year.

He said that included the WIAA state tournament should Ellsworth get there.

No. 7 — Jerry Hannack decides to retire from coaching

For 40 years, Jerry Hannack has been on the sidelines coaching high school football in some capacity.

After retiring from teaching at Elmwood High School last year, the prep football coach has decided that the Elmwood/Plum City football program is ready to be led by another voice.

“I know I’ll miss it,” Hannack said. “There’s a lot of bets on the street saying I won’t actually (retire), but 40 years is a long time. You can take it to the bank.”

Hannack began as an assistant coach at Spring Valley High School in 1977 and went on to be an assistant at North Bend High School in Oregon from 1980 to 1990. When he moved back to Wisconsin he began coaching at Elmwood High School as an assistant, becoming the head coach in 1998.

No. 6 — Cardinals come up short in state wrestling

The Spring Valley-Elmwood wrestling team did not have the luck of the draw in the opening round of the Division 3 team tournament in Madison Saturday, March 5.

The Cardinals were paired up with Stratford, the top-ranked team in Division 3, for the state quarterfinals. The Tigers’ lineup features 11 state qualifiers from this year’s individual state tournament, including four who finished as state champions.

The Tigers proved their dominance again as they picked up six pins in a 43-26 win versus Spring Valley/Elmwood.