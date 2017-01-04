Ellsworth is still ranked No. 1 in the Division 2 team rankings. Freshman Charlie Stuhl took the top place in the 106-pound weight class after being ranked No. 2 in the last rankings released.

Prescott junior Ty Sanford makes his first appearance in the rankings at No. 7 in the 195-pound weight class.

Spring Valley/Elmwood moved up from No. 9 to No. 8 in the Division 3 team rankings.

Individual rankings

Division 2

106: 1, Charlie Stuhl, Ellsworth.

113: 4, Matthew Peterson, Ellsworth.

120: 6, Hamilton Sawyer, Ellsworth.

126: 7, Sawyer Strom, Ellsworth.

132: 1, Sam Stuhl, Ellsworth.

138: 9, Jared Lansing, Ellsworth.

145: 6, Cole Skelton, Ellsworth.

160: 3, Anders Lantz, Ellsworth.

182: 2, Jacob Sigler, Ellsworth.

195: 7, Ty Sanford, Prescott.

220: 8, Dillon Kimmen, Prescott.

285: 8, Mike Freund, Ellsworth.

Division 3

126: 3, Dylan Bune, Spring Valley/Elmwood.

132: 2, Seth Schlegel, Spring Valley/Elmwood.

145: 2, Cruze Hurlburt, Spring Valley/Elmwood.

152: Honorable mention, Carter Merth, Spring Valley/Elmwood.

220: Honorable mention, Austin Turner, Spring Valley/Elmwood.

Complete wrestling rankings can be found on WiWrestling.com