    Prep wrestling: Pierce County wrestlers well represented in state rankings

    By Jalen Knuteson Today at 6:08 p.m.
    Prescott junior Ty Sanford (top) wrestles in the Northern Badger Invitational on Friday, Dec. 30. (Rivertown Multimedia photo by Bob Burrows)1 / 2
    Spring Valley/Elmwood senior Dillon Bune wrestles in the Northern Badger Invitational on Friday, Dec. 30. (Rivertown Multimedia photo by Bob Burrows)2 / 2

    The Wisconsin Wrestling website has published its weekly rankings of wrestlers and wrestling teams in the state. Ellsworth, Prescott, and Spring Valley/Elmwood all have wrestlers who appear in the rankings.

    Ellsworth is still ranked No. 1 in the Division 2 team rankings. Freshman Charlie Stuhl took the top place in the 106-pound weight class after being ranked No. 2 in the last rankings released

    Prescott junior Ty Sanford makes his first appearance in the rankings at No. 7 in the 195-pound weight class.

    Spring Valley/Elmwood moved up from No. 9 to No. 8 in the Division 3 team rankings.

    Individual rankings

    Division 2

    106: 1, Charlie Stuhl, Ellsworth.

    113: 4, Matthew Peterson, Ellsworth. 

    120: 6, Hamilton Sawyer, Ellsworth. 

    126: 7, Sawyer Strom, Ellsworth. 

    132: 1, Sam Stuhl, Ellsworth.

    138: 9, Jared Lansing, Ellsworth.

    145: 6, Cole Skelton, Ellsworth.

    160: 3, Anders Lantz, Ellsworth. 

    182: 2, Jacob Sigler, Ellsworth.

    195: 7, Ty Sanford, Prescott.

    220: 8, Dillon Kimmen, Prescott. 

    285: 8, Mike Freund, Ellsworth.

    Division 3

    126: 3, Dylan Bune, Spring Valley/Elmwood.

    132: 2, Seth Schlegel, Spring Valley/Elmwood.

    145: 2, Cruze Hurlburt, Spring Valley/Elmwood.

    152: Honorable mention, Carter Merth, Spring Valley/Elmwood.

    220: Honorable mention, Austin Turner, Spring Valley/Elmwood. 

    Complete wrestling rankings can be found on WiWrestling.com

    Jalen Knuteson

    Jalen Knuteson started as a reporter in the sports department for the Pierce County Herald in October of 2016. He has spent time working for the Portage Daily Register as a freelance reporter and as a sports assistant for the Wisconsin State Journal.

    jknuteson@rivertowns.net
