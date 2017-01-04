Prep wrestling: Pierce County wrestlers well represented in state rankings
The Wisconsin Wrestling website has published its weekly rankings of wrestlers and wrestling teams in the state. Ellsworth, Prescott, and Spring Valley/Elmwood all have wrestlers who appear in the rankings.
Ellsworth is still ranked No. 1 in the Division 2 team rankings. Freshman Charlie Stuhl took the top place in the 106-pound weight class after being ranked No. 2 in the last rankings released.
Prescott junior Ty Sanford makes his first appearance in the rankings at No. 7 in the 195-pound weight class.Spring Valley/Elmwood moved up from No. 9 to No. 8 in the Division 3 team rankings.
Individual rankings
Division 2
106: 1, Charlie Stuhl, Ellsworth.
113: 4, Matthew Peterson, Ellsworth.
120: 6, Hamilton Sawyer, Ellsworth.
126: 7, Sawyer Strom, Ellsworth.
132: 1, Sam Stuhl, Ellsworth.
138: 9, Jared Lansing, Ellsworth.
145: 6, Cole Skelton, Ellsworth.
160: 3, Anders Lantz, Ellsworth.
182: 2, Jacob Sigler, Ellsworth.
195: 7, Ty Sanford, Prescott.
220: 8, Dillon Kimmen, Prescott.
285: 8, Mike Freund, Ellsworth.
Division 3
126: 3, Dylan Bune, Spring Valley/Elmwood.
132: 2, Seth Schlegel, Spring Valley/Elmwood.
145: 2, Cruze Hurlburt, Spring Valley/Elmwood.
152: Honorable mention, Carter Merth, Spring Valley/Elmwood.
220: Honorable mention, Austin Turner, Spring Valley/Elmwood.
Complete wrestling rankings can be found on WiWrestling.com