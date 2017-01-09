Prescott boys basketball: Hamilton, Brookshaw score 26 each

Prescott (9-1) point guard Petey Brookshaw and senior center Owen Hamilton each scored 26 points.

"Petey was very aggressive off the dribble (tonight)," head coach Nick Johnson said, "which created some good looks for Owen."

Brookshaw, who returned last week from a lower-back injury, also helped create good looks for Cardinals waiting to shoot.

Senior Luke Murphy scored 12 points and senior Joe Roosen had 11 points. Roosen made three 3-pointers and Murphy had two.

All the facets of the offense working are great, but the Cardinals' defense has been one consistent concern for Johnson.

He cited Roosen as playing "great defensively" and said that the defense was "definitely better" than it has been.