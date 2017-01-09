The Cardinals (4-7) hung with Clayton in the first half and only trailed 40-30 at the break.

"We played well and made some shots (in the first half)," Hoolihan said. "We were patient with the ball and moved well with the passes."

Tessa Cipriano, who led the team with 13 points, scored seven of the team's 15 points in the second half.

The Cardinals couldn't keep up with the Bears in the second half and were outscored 45-15.