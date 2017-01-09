Search
    Spring Valley girls basketball: Clayton shoots past Cardinals

    By Jalen Knuteson on Jan 9, 2017 at 10:38 p.m.

    The Bears made 16 3-pointers en route to an 85-45 victory over Spring Valley in prep girls basketball on Monday, Jan. 9.

    "Clayton is the best shooting team top to bottom I have seen in a long time," Spring Valley head coach Sean Hoolihan said. 

    The Cardinals (4-7) hung with Clayton in the first half and only trailed 40-30 at the break.

    "We played well and made some shots (in the first half)," Hoolihan said. "We were patient with the ball and moved well with the passes."

    Tessa Cipriano, who led the team with 13 points, scored seven of the team's 15 points in the second half.

    The Cardinals couldn't keep up with the Bears in the second half and were outscored 45-15. 

    Jalen Knuteson

    Jalen Knuteson started as a reporter in the sports department for the Pierce County Herald in October of 2016. He has spent time working for the Portage Daily Register as a freelance reporter and as a sports assistant for the Wisconsin State Journal.

    jknuteson@rivertowns.net
