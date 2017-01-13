Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Prep wrestling: Weekly wrestling rankings released

    By Jalen Knuteson on Jan 13, 2017 at 3:08 p.m.
    Ellsworth 182-pounder Jake Sigler wrestles on Thursday, Jan. 12 against New Richmond. (Photo courtesy of Jon Claesson)

    The Wisconsin Wrestling website published its weekly rankings on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Ellsworth, Prescott, and Spring Valley/Elmwood all have wrestlers who appear in the rankings.

    Ellsworth is still ranked No. 1 in the Division 2 team rankings.

    Spring Valley/Elmwood stayed at No. 8 in the Division 3 team rankings.

    Individual rankings

    Division 2

    106: 2, Charlie Stuhl, Ellsworth.

    113: 4, Matthew Peterson, Ellsworth.

    120: 5, Hamilton Sawyer, Ellsworth.

    126: 8, Sawyer Strom, Ellsworth.

    132: 1, Sam Stuhl, Ellsworth.

    138: 12, Jared Lansing, Ellsworth.

    145: 4, Cole Skelton, Ellsworth.

    160: 3, Anders Lantz, Ellsworth.

    182: 3, Jacob Sigler, Ellsworth.

    195: 8, Ty Sanford, Prescott.

    220: 8, Dillon Kimmen, Prescott.

    285: 8, Mike Freund, Ellsworth.

    Division 3 (No changes from last week)

    126: 3, Dylan Bune, Spring Valley/Elmwood.

    132: 2, Seth Schlegel, Spring Valley/Elmwood.

    145: 2, Cruze Hurlburt, Spring Valley/Elmwood.

    152: Honorable mention, Carter Merth, Spring Valley/Elmwood.

    220: Honorable mention, Austin Turner, Spring Valley/Elmwood.

    Complete wrestling rankings can be found on WiWrestling.com

    Explore related topics:sportshigh schoolellsworthprescottSpring Valley/Elmwoodprep wrestlingrankings
    Jalen Knuteson

    Jalen Knuteson started as a reporter in the sports department for the Pierce County Herald in October of 2016. He has spent time working for the Portage Daily Register as a freelance reporter and as a sports assistant for the Wisconsin State Journal.

    jknuteson@rivertowns.net
    Advertisement