Prep wrestling: Weekly wrestling rankings released
The Wisconsin Wrestling website published its weekly rankings on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Ellsworth, Prescott, and Spring Valley/Elmwood all have wrestlers who appear in the rankings.
Ellsworth is still ranked No. 1 in the Division 2 team rankings.
Spring Valley/Elmwood stayed at No. 8 in the Division 3 team rankings.
Individual rankings
Division 2
106: 2, Charlie Stuhl, Ellsworth.
113: 4, Matthew Peterson, Ellsworth.
120: 5, Hamilton Sawyer, Ellsworth.
126: 8, Sawyer Strom, Ellsworth.
132: 1, Sam Stuhl, Ellsworth.
138: 12, Jared Lansing, Ellsworth.
145: 4, Cole Skelton, Ellsworth.
160: 3, Anders Lantz, Ellsworth.
182: 3, Jacob Sigler, Ellsworth.
195: 8, Ty Sanford, Prescott.
220: 8, Dillon Kimmen, Prescott.
285: 8, Mike Freund, Ellsworth.
Division 3 (No changes from last week)
126: 3, Dylan Bune, Spring Valley/Elmwood.
132: 2, Seth Schlegel, Spring Valley/Elmwood.
145: 2, Cruze Hurlburt, Spring Valley/Elmwood.
152: Honorable mention, Carter Merth, Spring Valley/Elmwood.
220: Honorable mention, Austin Turner, Spring Valley/Elmwood.
Complete wrestling rankings can be found on WiWrestling.com