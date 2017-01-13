Prep girls basketball: Wolves outrun Cards in second half

“In our locker room talk at half, our coach told us what was up,” senior Mikayla Afdahl said. “So we came out strong and ready to dominate with a lot more energy.”

Led by Afdahl, who scored 12 of her game-high 16 points in the second half, Plum City/Elmwood earned a 41-29 victory over Spring Valley in Dunn-St. Croix prep girls basketball on Friday, Jan. 13.

The second half surge for the Wolves (3-6, 2-3 DSC) was led by their energy defensively and their ability to make Spring Valley (4-8, 1-4) uncomfortable with full-court defensive pressure.

“We got a turnover right away and I am a big believer that energy on defense will create turnovers and that leads to easy baskets,” Wolves head coach Mike Birtzer said.

The Cardinals made too many mistakes to overcome the defensive pressure, something that head coach Sean Hoolihan said starts with him.

“We threw too many soft passes and stared down the person we were passing it,” Hoolihan said. “I need to do a better job coaching them on passing.

“We feel like we can hold the ball and wait for our teammates to get open and then pass it. We need to do a better job coaching them to anticipate.”

Spring Valley senior Ally Lee scored all eight of her team-leading points in the first half.

Birtzer is proud to see how the team builds on the improved second half of play.

“The girls came out and played a good second half,” Birtzer said. “It was an up and down game and I think the girls enjoy that.”

Added Afdahl: “(Fastbreak play) drives us up the wall. We get so much excitement going and we just want to go, go, go.”

Afdahl said there was a little extra incentive against Spring Valley.

“It’s really important for us to get a win in our rivalry,” Afdahl said. “We knew they were a team that we wanted to beat, so we finally stopped our losing streak and now we want to get a winning streak started.”

MIDDLE BORDER CONFERENCE

Osceola 49, Ellsworth 38

The Panthers (1-10, 0-8) are growing and, even though they lost to the visiting Chieftains (7-7, 2-6), it is clear the team is headed in the right direction.

In the first game of the season on Nov. 22, Ellsworth was defeated by Osceola, 69-41, in a game that was never close.

Fast forward to Jan. 13 and the Panthers clawed to within six points against the Chieftains with 2 minutes to play in the second half.

Like their game against Prescott, the Panthers couldn’t overcome a first half deficit. Osceola built a 23-13 halftime lead.

“We need to get over the hump shooting the basketball,” said Janke, referring to the first half deficit. “If we can get a stronger start to a game and not dig a hole, we like how our kids fight throughout the games.”

The fuel for the comeback came from the Panthers extra level of energy.

“We were happy with our defense and tenacity on both ends of the floor,” Janke said. “Aly Reuvers and Caitlin Dahl led us on the boards and Aly was just a spark plug all night.

“Taylor Feuerhelm made two gutsy defensive plays that were critical for us getting close late in the game.”

Kaitlyn Nugent led the Panthers with 11 points and Swanson added nine.

“Every Panther who touched the floor tonight did something that could have contributed to the potential win,” Janke said. “They gave the Panthers fans their money’s worth tonight.”

From Thursday, Jan. 12

St. Croix Falls 54, Prescott 43

From Tuesday, Jan. 10

St. Croix Central 46, Prescott 36

Somerset 81, Ellsworth 28