Prescott boys basketball: Hamilton dominates

"Owen dominated," head coach Nick Johnson said. "He absolutely took over offensively. We ran every possession through him."

Joe Roosen and Nick Simon were next in scoring for the Cardinals with five points.

The 7-footer has been the leading scorer in the Middle Border Conference all year, but something clicked the last two games and he's playing on another level.

"When we played Farmington in the (Hastings) Holiday Tournament he really struggled and so did the team," Johnson said. "I think it opened his eyes to how important he is to the team and how we need him to take over and lead us.

"He has responded every game since; on and off the court."