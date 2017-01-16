Prep wrestling: Complete recap of last week

Ellsworth was hit by the flu, which caused them to dip into their depth as they wrestled two duals last week. Ellsworth also defeated New Richmond, 66-7, Thursday, Jan. 12.

“Our team had a great week competing while being dealt adversity,” head coach Mark Matzek said. “We were able to show our depth wrestling six JV wrestlers on Tuesday and two on Thursday.”

Against New Richmond, Ellsworth senior Anders Lantz had to wrestle in the 170-pound weight class to fill an empty spot.

“(He) showed great leadership by going up a weight class after coming back from illness,” Matzek said. “He wrestled the way we hope all our wrestlers compete, hard-nosed, high intensity from whistle to whistle.”

With Matthew Peterson out for both matches this week, the Panthers leaned on Carter Huppert to take his place.

He was able to pin his opponent on Tuesday and earn a major decision on Thursday.

Junior Sam Stuhl, the state’s No. 1 wrestler at 132 pounds, received two forfeits.

Ellsworth 79, St. Croix Central 0

113: Huppert pinned Childs, 1:13; 120: Hamilton pinned Krummenacher, :51; 126: Koller pinned Bloom, 1:00; 138: Lansing pinned Grasafe, 1:05; 145: Skelton mdec. Vondriska, 14-2; 152: Melstrom pinned Branvold, 3:58; 160: Kosnopfal pinned Knapton, 1:32; 170: George pinned Rock, :45; 182: Peterson pinned Johnson, 2:37; 195: Sigler pinned Zimdahl, 1:00; 220: Borth dec. Winegar, 10-7; 285: Freund pinned Schmidt, 3:20.

Ellsworth received a forfeit: 106, 132

Ellsworth 66, New Richmond 7

106: C. Stuhl, E, pinned Harle, 1:25; 113: Huppert, E, mdec. Denison, 10-1; 120: Hamilton, E, pinned Hildebrandt, :30; 126: Strom, E, pinned Moeller, :45; 138: Younger, NR, dec. Lansing, 8-2; 145: Skelton, E, dec. Minke, 8-4; 152: L.Melstrom, E, dec. Wachter, 8-4; 160: B. Melstrom, E, pinned Sorensen-Schad, 2:20; 170: Lantz, E, pinned Fehlen, 5:59; 182: LaVenture, NR, mdec. Peterson, 15-6; 195: Sigler, E, tfall Ricociello, 19-3; 220: Linder, E, pinned Dodge, 3:09; 285: Freund, E, pinned Jensen, 1:36.

Ellsworth received a forfeit: 132

Prescott wrestling wins dual, takes on Ladysmith Invitational

The Cardinals finished in fourth place at the Ladysmith Invitational Saturday, Jan. 14, with a score of 319 points. Athens was the winner with 452 points.

The Cardinals had one first-place finisher, Ty Sanford, and two wrestlers came in second place, Ethan Tulip and Matt McNurlin.

“The competition at this tournament is very tough with some very good Division 3 teams,” head coach Jordan Poirier said. “This team came to compete and they left it all out on the mat.”

Sanford continues to be the most consistent Prescott wrestler.

“His semifinals match was a barnburner going back and forth with a ranked opponent,” Poirier said.

Sanford, a 195-pound junior, gave up an early lead in the finals, but he was able to work his way back into the match and earn an overtime victory over Reedsville senior Mike Griffey.

“Ty chose down in the first overtime period and got a quick escape and continued his offense with a takedown,” Poirier said. “In the final 30 seconds he was able to ride his opponent out for the win.”

Tulip, a 106-pound junior, pinned each of his opponents in the three rounds leading up to the finals where he was defeated, 14-4, by major decision.

“He ran into a buzzsaw in the finals,” Poirier said. “His opponent in the finals was coming down a weight class and this was his first tournament wrestling at 106 (pounds), so the size difference was pretty significant.

“He wrestled well even though the score doesn’t show it.”

Prescott 39, Baldwin-Woodville 34

With the dual on the line, Cardinals 160-pound sophomore Ethan Luksich “hit a big throw” and finished off a pin against his Blackhawks opponent on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Prescott seized the momentum early with pins from Dillon Kimmen (285) and Ethan Tulip (106).

“As a team we came out ready to compete,” Poirier said. “Top to bottom they wrestled together and the wrestlers fed off of each other the entire match.”

The Cardinals continue to build and grow as the season moves along.

“This team is picking up a lot of confidence going into the last half of the season,” Poirier said. “I am expecting big things out of everybody on this team.”

106: E. Tulip, P, pinned Merriman, 4:53; 120: McCray, BW, mdec. Cable, 12-4; 126: Bonte, BW, pinned I. Tulip, 1:19; 132: Garcia, BW, pinned B. Atherton, 1:59; 138: C. Atherton, P, dec. Lorentson, 10-4; 145: Hillstead, BW, pinned Aman, 1:02; 152: Gartmann, BW, pinned Shelstad, :48; 160: Luksich, P, pinned Martino, 3:32; 170: McNurlin, P, pinned T. Lee, :14; 182: Schulte, P, Gunderson, :43. 285: Kimmen, P, pinned M. Lee, 1:54.

Baldwin-Woodville received forfeit: 113. Prescott received forfeit: 195. Double forfeit: 220.

Spring Valley/Elmwood wrestling

Nick Hofacker was in a bind and the Durand bench could sense a pin.

Hofacker, a Spring Valley/Elmwood junior, kept battling and eventually flipped Jacob Zeilinger and pinned him in 4 minutes and 16 seconds.

The Cardinals went on to defeat the Panthers, 49-28, on Thursday night at Spring Valley High School.

“Nick Hofacker and Kenny Fesenmaier both did a great job tonight with their matches,” head coach Carter Turner said. “Nick moved up weight classes and pinned a very good wrestler.”

Fesenmaier pinned his opponent in 3 minutes and 40 seconds.

“Kenny looked very tough on his feet tonight,” Turner said.

Senior Austin Turner pinned his heavy-weight opponent in 55 seconds to fire up the Cardinals bench.

“I just hit my move right away and took him down,” Turner said. “I went with the head and arm throw.”

Turner is in his first year wrestling, so his repertoire might not be as diverse as other wrestlers, but he’s settling in.

“That’s the move that I’ve kind of grown on to and I like throwing it,” Turner said.

Turner was honorable mention in the Wisconsin Wrestling rankings this week as a 220-pounder.

Despite wrestling up a class, he had a sense that he was going to fare well in his match.

“By the handshake, you can really tell if they’re strong or not,” Turner said. “If they aren’t strong in the handshake, they aren’t confident.”

Chippewa Falls Invitational

The Cardinals went to the Chippewa Falls Invitational Saturday, Jan. 14 and the only team better than them was Clear Lake, which scored 209.5 points. SVE scored 184.5 points and finished in second place as a team.

The Cardinals had three wrestlers earn first place, two wrestlers in second place and one in third place.

Senior Dylan Bune won the 126-pound title, pinning his first opponent in 25 seconds, his second opponent in 1:02 and the championship 6-2 in a tiebreaker.

Senior Seth Schlegel earned the 138-pound title with two technical falls and a 17-7 major decision.

Senior Cruze Hurlburt defeated Chippewa Falls 160-pounder Bryce Okland, 17-9 by major decision, to earn first place.

Hurlburt and Schlegel are now each undefeated. Hurlburt has now won 19 matches and Schlegel has won 21 matches.

Spring Valley/Elmwood 49, Durand 28

106: Humphrey, D, pinned Anderson; 113: Casey, D, pinned Deppa; 120: Paje, D, mdec. Neisinger, 12-0; 126: Bune, SVE, pinned Bauer, 4:06; 132: Boardman, D, pinned Marty; 138: Se. Schlegel, SVE, pinned Schlosser, 1:20; 145: Stevens, SVE, pinned Elverum, 2:05; 152: Sa. Schlegel, SVE, mdec. Schlosser, 11-3; 160: SVE received a forfeit. 170: Fesenmaier, SVE, pinned Biesterveld, 3:40; 182: Merth, SVE, dec. Hartung, 8-4; 195: Gilbertson, D, pinned Hunter; 220: Hofacker, SVE, pinned Zeilinger, 4:16; 285: Turner, SVE, pinned Wulff, :55.