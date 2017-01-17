MBC boys basketball: Ellsworth empties bench in win

“We talked about that before the game,” head coach Tim Dahl said. “With them not having school today, I wasn’t sure what we were going to get.”

“I guess every team has a weakness, maybe playing on Tuesdays is our weakness,” junior Drake Flom said with a smirk. “For some reason we just don’t come out mentally into the game on Tuesdays.”

The Panthers (6-6, 3-3 MBC) jumped out to a 22-8 lead against the Spartans (3-9, 1-5) over the course of the first ten minutes of the game.

“The past Somerset teams we’ve played against they’ve been coming out hot,” said Flom, who tied with Alex Motley for the team-leading 15 points. “They’ve been knocking down threes and we knew we didn’t want to let them start that way.”

Last year, the Spartans beat Ellsworth in three out of four meetings (They played their two conference games and met in the Glenwood City Tournament as well as in the playoffs).

“These are games that we have to win,” Dahl said. “I was happy with tonight’s efforts.”

As the game wound down, the Panthers continued to execute the way that Dahl has been asking them to all season long: sharing the basketball and attacking the basket.

“We got a couple kids in the game that scored their first varsity points,” Dahl said. “Those guys come in and grind every day, I am going to get them into games whenever I can.”

Senior Patrick Harrington made a free throw and senior Brad Freier made two free throws in the closing minutes.

“It was great to see guys smiling and getting excited for each other,” Dahl said.

Senior Mylon Anderson, who is usually the starting point guard, said it was great to see guys getting time that normally do not get time.

“Twelve years together, it is so nice to see them get in and add to the win,” Anderson said.

Two plays toward the end of the game stuck out to Dahl.

The first came when senior Zach Huppert drew defenders in the post and dished to find Joe Kannel for two of his seven points.

The second possession that stood out came when Huppert cut around a screen, received a pass at the block before laying it in off of the glass. Walking in front of his bench he said, “It doesn’t get much better than that possession right there.”

“The other team is playing hard-nosed defense and they don’t want to give up layups,” Dahl said. “We came out of a timeout and ran the play that we drew up and we scored.”

Even after the team lost two emotional games last week -- a double overtime game to Spring Valley and a conference game against rival Prescott -- Ellsworth returned to practice and worked hard and continued to work hard.

“I think it says a lot about our character,” Dahl said.

Said Anderson: “People are starting to step up in leadership roles that we may not have expected them to. People are stepping up and playing to the best of our ability.

“Our team morale is coming together. We’re like one hand, with five players on it and we’re coming together like more of a fist.”

SOMERSET 20 23 -- 43

ELLSWORTH 37 25 -- 62

Panthers (Points) -- Flom, Motley 15; Benson 10; Kannel 7; Huppert 4; Lange, M. Anderson 3; Freier, Ekvern-Jamme 2; Harrington 1.

Prescott 73, St. Croix Central 62

For the third consecutive game, senior Owen Hamilton led the Cardinals with 35-plus points in a victory. This time, Hamilton scored 38 points as Prescott (12-1, 7-0 MBC) defeated the host Panthers (4-6, 4-2).

Senior Luke Murphy added 15 points for the Cardinals.

PRESCOTT 28 45 -- 73

ST. CROIX CENT 28 34 -- 62

Cardinals (Points) -- Hamilton 38; Murphy 15; Simon, Brookshaw 6; Roosen 5; Nielsen 2; Tayson 1.