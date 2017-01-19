Prep wrestling: Familiar recipe works for Prescott

The Cardinals won all of their matches from 152 pounds through the 220-pound weight class as they earned a 54-18 victory over St. Croix Central at Prescott High School on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Prescott has improved significantly as the season has gone on in its lighter weights.

“They just come into the room and are prepared,” Prescott head coach Jordan Poirier said. “It has been a learning curve this year, but this month we’ve really turned a corner.”

The prime example of the corner that the Cardinals have turned is Ethan Tulip, who made his first appearance in the Wisconsin Wrestling rankings this week.

“I know it is just honorable mention right now, but it’s nice to be up there,” Tulip said.

Tulip has taken a major step forward this year to earn that recognition.

“The biggest thing for him is positioning,” Poirier said. “Especially when he has been on top. He would get out of position and over the last three weeks he has corrected that and turned the corner.”

Tulip pinned Erik Collins in 1 minute and 19 seconds in their match which was part of an adjustment made at practice the night before the meet.

“On the leg riding, I haven’t had enough hip pressure,” Tulip said. “So I would always get them on their backs, but they would roll out easy. I did better tonight and it was a better night leg riding.”

“Usually when he gets into that position they’re rolling through,” Poirier said. “But tonight he came through, did it once and he pinned the kid.

“It was just a little adjustment here and there and he’s a student of the game. He takes gradual steps and takes it to heart.”

Athletes often fall into a trap of thinking too much, especially as they’re learning tricks to their respective trades.

Tulip said he feels as though he is overcoming that and getting to eliminate thinking and doing more wrestling.

“The last couple years, I’ve been so light that I’m giving up so much weight,” Tulip said.

One wrestler that Tulip makes sure he watches as the matches unfold, among others, is the No. 8 wrestler in the 195-pound weight class, Ty Sanford.

Sanford drew St. Croix Central sophomore Ryan Larson, who usually wrestles at 182 pounds.

“He’s so technical with his matches, he has been improving a lot over the last couple of years,” Tulip said.

Sanford, who has earned himself a lot of pins throughout the season, won 5-3 decision in the second-to-last match of the evening.

For Sanford, he was working on a certain skill against Larson.

“I needed to move my feet more and get more takedown opportunities,” Sanford said. “I think I can be successful in the upcoming month if I can figure out how to shoot down takedowns really well.

Larson and Sanford are each strong for their weight-classes.

“He was strong and you don’t really know what’s happening, so you aren’t really prepared to wrestle him (specifically),” Sanford said. “I usually wrestle quicker, so that helped me against him.”

It also helped Sanford that the result of his match was inconsequential to the team’s winning or losing of the match as a whole.

“We came out of the room ready to wrestle, then we got the lead and we built off of it,” Poirier said.

106: Prescott received forfeit; 113: E. Tulip, P, pinned Collins, 1:19; 120: Nyhagen, SCC, dec. Cable, 7-4; 126: I. Tulip, pinned Bloom, SCC, 5:10; 132: Holter, SCC, dec. B. Atherton, 9-5; 138: Prescott received forfeit; 145: Izquierdo, SCC, pinned Aman, 5:15; 152: Shelstad, P, dec. Rock, 5-3; 160: Luksich, P, pinned Burton, 2:32; 170: McNurlin, P, pinned Knapton, 1:39; 182: Schulte, P, pinned Zimdahl, :41; 195: Sanford, P, dec. Larson, 5-3; 220: Kimmen, P, pinned Winegar, :42; 285: Prescott received a forfeit.

Spring Valley/Elmwood 58, Mondovi 18

Travis Marty earned his first varsity win in a 10-0 major decision at 132 pounds as the Cardinals defeated the Buffaloes at Mondovi High School.

106: Crawford, M, pinned Anderson, 3:44; 113: Deppa, SVE, pinned DeWitt, 2:56; 132: Marty, SVE, mdec. West, 10-0; 138: Schlegel, SVE, pinned Seiple, 3:13; 145: Larson, M, pinned Stevens, 2:43; 160: Fesenmaier, SVE, dec. Price, 3-2; 170: Merth, SVE, dec. Johnson, 3-2; 182: Hofacker, SVE, pinned Bauer, 3:47; 195: Pelke, M, pinned Hunter, 2:36.

SVE received a forfeit: 120, 126, 152, 220, 285.